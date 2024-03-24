As Tottenham Hotspur gear up for a second season under Ange Postecoglou, the transfer rumours have already started, including regarding a defender who is yet to suffer the taste of defeat in the current campaign.

Tottenham transfer news

Those in North London will hope that their job is made easier when it comes to recruitment with Champions League football to offer. However, with 10 games to go, that's currently in the balance, with Spurs fifth in the Premier League and three points behind Aston Villa, albeit with one game in hand on the Midlands side. That said, the project that Postecoglou is currently constructing should prove to be more than enough to get Spurs' summer business underway.

Already, they've been linked with a major move for Ivan Toney, who has hardly made it a secret that his future perhaps lies away from Brentford. Meanwhile, Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee has also been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. If those two rumours indicate anything, it is Spurs' desire to finally replace Harry Kane, who packed his bags and left for Bayern Munich last summer - starring even more ever since.

It's not a striker stealing the headlines in recent days, however. Instead, it's Jonathan Tah. According to Bild in Germany, via 90Min, Tottenham officials have contacted Bayer Leverkusen over a potential deal for Tah this summer. Spurs have 'knocked' on Leverkusen's door alongside Chelsea, with Manchester United also interested in the central defender.

Tah's current Leverkusen contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, meaning that the Bundesliga side may have just two more opportunities to make some profit for the German international before he possibly leaves as a free agent. The biggest chance to do that looks likely to be this summer, with Spurs making their first move to secure his signature ahead of next season.

"Strong" Tah could be the defensive leader that Spurs lack

As strong as Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been when paired together this season, alongside new signing Radu Dragusin, neither arguably has the leadership capabilities of Tah. Van de Ven is still only 22 years of age and Romero is too erratic at times within the Spurs backlines. That leaves a gap in Postecoglou's defence which could be filled by Tah.

On course to become dominant Bundesliga champions with Bayer Leverkusen not only unbeaten in the league but all competitions this season, despite the fact we're now in March, Spurs could be signing Tah at the perfect time. There's even an argument that he'd slot straight into Postecoglou's side.

Stats (via FBref) Jonathan Tah Micky van de Ven Cristian Romero Progressive Carries 91 69 126 Blocks 23 12 30 Interceptions 12 13 34 Aerial Duels Won 45 24 53

It's a rise that former Germany manager Joachim Low saw coming from the very start of Tah's international career, saying after his first call-up via the Bundesliga's official debut:

"He's a young player with a lot of potential. He's physically strong and very quick. Everything is possible."

Now, among those possibilities is seemingly a move to Spurs, where Tah could take his leadership and cause Postecoglou quite the selection headache within his backline.