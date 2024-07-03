A £100,000-a-week Tottenham player, who featured in 39 games under Ange Postecoglou last season, wants to leave the club this summer.

Tottenham sell Joe Rodon to Leeds United in latest Spurs exit

Postecoglou recently hinted that Spurs are set to axe a few squad members over the coming weeks, saying that the Lilywhites need to implement "drastic change" and not everyone will be along for the ride.

Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic have all left Spurs, following the expiry of their contracts, while chairman Daniel Levy also reached an agreement to terminate Tanguy Ndombele's deal a year before it was meant to run out.

Wales international defender Joe Rodon has now joined the aforementioned group out of the N17 exit door, with Leeds United announcing that they have signed him on a permanent deal following an impressive season on loan at Elland Road.

Rodon has put pen to paper on a £10 million move to Leeds, with English sensation Archie Gray officially moving in the opposite direction to Tottenham for a reported £40 million (Fabrizio Romano).

Postecoglou's suggestion of an overhaul appears to be coming to fruition, slowly but surely, and many other players have been tipped to leave as well. Genoa have been in talks over a permanent deal for Djed Spence, while another Serie A side in AC Milan are maintaining their negotiations over Emerson Royal.

Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Richarlison, Sergio Reguilon, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have also been linked with north London exits over the past few months, with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg sharing an update on the latter.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg keen to quit Tottenham as Dortmund eye move

The reliable Bundesliga journalist says Hojbjerg is keen to leave Tottenham this summer, with just a year remaining on his contract, and he's thought to be attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund - who see the Dane as an alternative to Pascal Gross.

Hojbjerg did actually feature in a seismic 39 appearances in all competitions last season, but the vast majority came off the substitutes bench, with the 28-year-old now looking for more opportunities to start elsewhere.

The £100,000-per-week midfielder was a mainstay in the starting line-ups of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte before Postecoglou, but the former Southampton star lost his place to Bissouma last term. Mourinho signed Hojbjerg for around £20 million four years ago, and he's gone on to make 184 appearances in all competitions.