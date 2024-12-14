A member of the Tottenham Hotspur squad has now been personally contacted by a club president, who is personally leading an ambitious plan to tempt the player away from north London in January.

Tottenham take on Southampton after run of one win in eight games

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou is in a real dogfight right now, having watched his struggling side win just once in their last eight games across all competitions.

The Lilywhites are also undergoing a major injury crisis, with Postecoglou relying on youngsters like Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray on a far more regular basis than he'd hoped for.

Spurs have just one fit centre-back in Radu Dragusin to call upon right now, after both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero swiftly returned to the sidelines following their very brief return to the starting eleven against Chelsea last weekend.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29 Tottenham vs Newcastle January 4

They were arguably lucky to escape Ibrox with a 1-1 draw against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, which did little to raise hopes among supporters, but Postecoglou actually praised the "character" of his team to claw back a result after going 1-0 down at a very atmospheric ground.

"We can't dismiss the situation we're in at the moment. We're very limited at the moment what we can do from a team perspective, there's a lot of players playing a lot of games, and they're giving their all, but they're going to lack a little bit of sharpness as we cannot give them a rest," said Postecoglou on the problems at Spurs right now.

"Within that context it's about making sure that there's some basics in our game that we push through.

"Like I say, you look at the Chelsea game and elements of that were brilliant for us in the way we played our football. The ability to play at that level is still there. It's just last night, and we've got to keep it in context, it's a difficult venue, it's always difficult for any team going there in Europe historically to get a result and you need to fight. I just felt there were times we weren't as committed to winning seconds balls and doing a lot of things you need to do when you go to Ibrox. We lost those battles which allowed them to sort of get into the game.

"The flip side of that is when you're 1-0 down there it's awfully hard to turn around because the volume of the stadium goes up by 100 decibels and it's hard to claw back. I thought we showed real character."

Postecoglou's side travel to St. Mary's next, and he'll be hoping for nothing but a win against the struggling Premier League side, even if they'll be without a host of key players.

Tottenham will be without £60 million striker Richarlison, among the plethora of absentees, and his future has been thrust into question lately.

GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs reported earlier this week that Richarlison is prepared to leave Spurs in 2025 after originally deciding to stay and fight for his place in the summer, and it is now believed Fluminense are looking to take advantage of this.

According to South American news outlet Itatiaia Esporte, Fluminense's own club president has personally contacted Richarlison behind-the-scenes, as they kickstart a "major operation" to sign the Brazil international as early as January.

While it's described as a "difficult deal" to do, they've set their sights high, and want the 27-year-old on a one-year loan with the option to buy him outright.

The club are set for "several meetings" over this transfer, as they attempt to construct an agreement which satisfies both Daniel Levy and the player, with Richarlison apparently "willing" to make the move there.