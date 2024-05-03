A journalist has claimed this week that a "magnificent" player likely "ends up at Tottenham" this summer, with his agents being well "connected" to Spurs.

Spurs eyeing new centre-back after Postecoglou admission

The signing of Radu Dragusin for £25 million in January hasn't mitigated manager Ange Postecoglou's desire to bring in new options at the heart of defence.

Indeed, Postecoglou admitted earlier this year that one of the key aims for Spurs this summer will be signing another central defender to reinforce his options, with the club facing a larger fixture calendar in 2024/2025.

Regardless of whether Tottenham qualify for the Champions League next term, they will at least be participating in the Europa League, meaning the north Londoners quite simply need strength in depth if they're to challenge nearer the top end of the Premier League as well.

“If you’re saying, ‘Is it an area we can strengthen?’, yes it’s an area we will probably look at”, said Postecoglou on signing another centre-back this summer.

Tottenham's remaining league fixtures in race for fourth Date Liverpool (away) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th Man City (home) May 14th Sheffield United (away) May 19th

“With all these things, it’s about trying to strengthen the group as much as anything else. If you think about when I first arrived, we had maybe six or seven centre-backs at the club. So it’s not just numbers. It’s more about the ability of those players to play the football we want and to fit in to what we’re trying to build here.

“I think it is an area of the park we will look to strengthen, but I think we’ll look to strengthen all areas of the park come the end of the season. That is planning that’s already underway, and other people are in charge of it at the moment.”

Spurs have been linked with a few interesting names, like Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly, who is set to leave the Vitality Stadium on a free at the end of this season with his contract expiring. Some reports have even suggested that Tottenham are preparing to make an offer to Kelly already, though little has come out about that since those claims were made in February.

Another astute option is Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who has starred for Marco Silva this season and will be available as a free agent when his £40k-a-week deal runs out this summer. Called "magnificent" by members of the press, the 6 foot 5 defender has certain attributes which could appeal to Postecoglou.

Tottenham likeliest destination for Tosin with close agents to Spurs

Speaking to Spurs News, reporter Graeme Bailey says Tottenham are the likeliest destination for Tosin over Newcastle, with his agents having close tie to Spurs.

“My opinion, I think he ends up at Tottenham. He’s got the right agents who are connected to Spurs and Tottenham have been in for him for a while,” he said.

“Newcastle like him a lot too, that is true and they are both keen on Tosin and Lloyd Kelly and we could see them both end up at the same club, but as it stands I think Tosin is more likely to Spurs and Kelly to Newcastle.”