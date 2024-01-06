Tottenham have given the green light for another player to leave alongside Eric Dier, amid reports the latter has agreed to join Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou chasing early Spurs signings

It's been quite an eventful last few days in north London when it comes to incomings, as Spurs negotiations continue over signing Genoa defender Radu Dragusin and RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner reportedly nears a Tottenham move.

If all goes to plan, manager Ange Postecoglou could reinforce both his defence and attack just over a week after the January transfer window's opening - which will undoubtedly please him given the Australian's eagerness to make early signings.

"If you leave it towards the end of January... it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from. So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early," said Postecoglou on Spurs' January transfers.

Dier could be on his way to Bayern Munich

The Lilywhites are also making some headway in regard to outgoings, with out-of-favour defender Dier thought to have agreed terms with Bayern Munich to potentially link up with former Spurs teammate Harry Kane.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the same source who broke Tottenham's advances for Werner on Saturday, Spurs have already given the green light for Dier to leave for Bayern.

The 29-year-old's time at N17 appears to be coming to an end, and the same could well be said for young right-back Djed Spence after his return to Spurs from a loan deal at Leeds.

Tottenham green-light Spence exit

According to the Daily Mail, club chiefs were surprised by Spence's return from Elland Road so abruptly this month, and they've already made a decision on his future.

There are said to be concerns surrounding his attitude behind the scenes, with Tottenham giving Spence the green light to leave as they sanction a January exit.

The Mail states Spurs want to offload "immediately", and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him following much promise when he first arrived at the club in 2022.

Called an "incredible" player by members of the media (Daniel Taylor), Spence enjoyed a terrific 2021/22 loan spell at Nottingham Forest where he was a key man in their promotion push.

This prompted Tottenham to sign the 23-year-old, but he just hasn't quite managed to establish himself since he put pen to paper on the dotted line.