Tottenham Hotspur have a few key decisions to make this summer in regard to the futures of certain players, right after manager Ange Postecoglou attempts to finish the campaign as strongly as possible and guide them through this injury crisis.

Tottenham players who could leave this summer

Understandably, given the severe shortage of Spurs players right now, the last thing on anybody's mind is who could leave N17 this summer.

That being stated, reports in the press are still linking some notable names with high-profile departures from north London.

Tottenham are considering selling captain Son Heung-min despite recently triggering his one-year contract extension clause, according to GiveMeSport, with the same outlet reporting that both Timo Werner and Richarlison are facing uncertain futures as well.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (away) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

Sergio Reguilon is also likely to leave Spurs after his contract expires, while star defender Cristian Romero is believed to be attracting serious interest from Real Madrid.

Long-serving defender Ben Davies' deal also runs out at the end of this campaign, but Tottenham intend to trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract, just as they did with Son - keeping the veteran for yet another season (Dan Kilpatrick).

There is also the matter of their senior crop out on loan, with both Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon enjoying excellent temporary spells away at Girona and Leeds United respectively.

Girona possess an option to buy the former for around £12.5 million, which they could well take up considering the 24-year-old's impressive La Liga performances.

Gil has been a mainstay under Michel, with the attacking midfielder starting 18 Spanish top flight matches and sitting third in their squad when it comes to their best-performing players by average match rating, according to WhoScored.

The former Sevilla starlet has also averaged their highest rate of successful take-ons per 90, and is joint-top in their squad with Yaser Asprilla for attempts at goal on average as well.

It is fair to say that Gil has found a new lease of life back in his homeland, and Girona are holding internal talks right now over whether to trigger his buy-out clause.

Girona debating summer deal to sign Bryan Gil from Tottenham

That is according to Spanish news outlet Estadio Deportivo, via Sport Witness, who write that Girona chiefs are debating a permanent deal to sign Gil from Tottenham amidst his exceptional 2024/2025 campaign.

It is added that they recently dropped a hint his way on social media, sending Gil a happy birthday message with the words 'for many years' thrown in - suggesting that they could be intending to keep him beyond this year.

However, it is not a forgone conclusion either, as £12.5 million is still seen as a fair bit of cash for the club to part with - and they may well elect not to either.

Sporting director Quique Cárcel is one of the Girona chiefs in favour of keeping the "very exciting" Spaniard, and believes Gil could multiply the £12.5 million over years to come.