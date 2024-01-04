Tottenham have reportedly already made an offer to sign a "complete player" on loan for manager Ange Postecoglou, and they've already got a response.

Spurs chasing new centre-back for Ange

For weeks, Spurs have been repeatedly linked with moves for new centre-backs as chairman Daniel Levy and new technical director Johan Lange seek to bolster the Lilywhites defence.

In the absence of Micky van de Ven, who's been injured since early November, Postecoglou has been forced to improvise with the Dutchman's prolonged time away seriously exposing Tottenham's lack of defensive depth.

Cristian Romero has missed a fair few games himself through either injury or suspension in that period, which has forced Spurs to play a makeshift centre-back pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies most recently.

As a result, signing a centre-back is top priority for Tottenham in this January transfer window, and it is widely reported that Spurs are attempting to complete a deal for Genoa star Radu Dragusin.

The player's own agent, Florin Manea, even confirmed that he's held meetings with the north Londoners in the build up to January.

“The people from Genoa know (that he will soon leave),” Manea explained to Fanatil in November.

“I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams. We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have the messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask."

It is believed that personal terms are already agreed with Dragusin, as per reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano, so it all appears to be heading in the right direction.

However, Football Insider have shared an interesting line on the story today, with Tottenham already making an under-the-radar offer.

Spurs have loan bid rejected for Dragusin

Indeed, according to their information, Tottenham have tabled a bid to sign Dragusin on loan, but Genoa swiftly rejected that proposal as they hold out for a permanent deal.

The Serie A side want what FI describe as a "big January cash windfall", and won't entertain offers of a loan or loan-to-buy this month. In any case, it is also believed that Tottenham remain confident they'll sign the Romania international after agreeing terms with him.

Dragusin has made 18 Serie A appearances for Genoa this season, impressing under Alberto Gilardino as a star of their backline.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has also called the 21-year-old a "complete" defender already, likening him to Mats Hummels.