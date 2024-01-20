Tottenham may not be done after opening talks for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, as it is believed they're knocking on the door of another starlet.

Spurs eyeing deals for exciting young players

As previously reported by football.london journalist and Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold, the Lilywhites will continue to scour the market for some of Europe's finest talents.

After signing Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr on buy-to-loan-back deals, two transfers which have proved to be roaring successes, Spurs will look to replicate that again.

As widely rumoured, Tottenham have opened negotiations to seal a deal for the aforementioned Nusa, and the move will be in a similar format to that of Udogie and Sarr.

"Spurs will continue to explore opportunities for young stars on the rise, with potential loan-back deals, as they did with players such as Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr," wrote Gold last week, expanding on interest in another talent they have their eyes on.

"Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs to have shown an interest in Norwich's talented winger Jonathan Rowe, but at this moment have not made a move for the versatile 20-year-old who has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 28 matches this season.

Confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfers Timo Werner Arrival (loan, RB Leipzig) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent, Genoa) Eric Dier Exit (loan, Bayern) Djed Spence Exit (loan, Genoa) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan, Plymouth) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan, Man United) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan, Millwall) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan, Hajduk Split)

"Getting new faces in through the door at Tottenham in the coming weeks and this summer is going to be made easier by the football on offer and the promise of working with Postecoglou when targets see what he is doing with Spurs players across the age scale."

It appears Gold was correct in his information that technical director Johan Lange, chairman Daniel Levy and Chief Football Officer Scott Munn are planning for the future when it comes to new arrivals.

As well as Rowe and Nusa, a report from Turkey has now shared serious interest from Spurs in "rising star" Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy.

Tottenham "knocking on the door" for Kilicsoy

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Tottenham are "knocking on the door" for Kilicsoy alongside a trio of other top European sides - namely Aston Villa, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund.

Besiktas, though, will demand a club-record exit fee of around £22 million to part company with their talent.

While that fee is affordable from a Spurs perspective, the competition for his signature could potentially raise his price tag.

West Ham have also been credited with an approach for Kilicsoy by other media sources, coming as the 18-year-old bursts onto the scene in Turkey.

Indeed, the exciting Kilicsoy boasts five goals and two assists in just eight appearances so far this season, with all five of his strikes coming in his last four Turkish Super Lig outings.