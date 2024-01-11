After sealing Timo Werner on loan and Radu Dragusin in a £26 million part-exchange move, Tottenham are wasting no time in moving on to the next time on their agenda.

Postecoglou wants early January signings at Spurs

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, speaking before the transfer window even opened, expressed the importance of his side making early January signings.

The Lilywhites head coach was public in his belief that chairman Daniel Levy and the club's recruitment team need to get their business done sharply, so new signings can waste no time bedding into his top-four chasing squad.

"It is challenging, [but] the reason [we want to do business early] is obviously where we're at injury-wise and the players we're going to miss," said Postecoglou on Spurs' January transfer plans.

"We've got some significant games in January and signing somebody late in the month could mean they haven't been able to make an impact in those games.

"We're pushing hard, but you need all parties to agree. Other clubs, particularly if it's players they want [to keep], will be wanting to hold on to them for as long as possible for their own reasons through January.

"It is a challenge, I get that, but everyone at the club is working hard to get the best outcomes for us and we’ll see how it goes.”

Tottenham officially announced the signing of former Chelsea forward Werner on a six-month temporary deal with a £15.5 million buy-option earlier this week, while Spurs have also landed Dragusin for around £26 million plus Djed Spence going the other way on loan (Fabrizio Romano).

The acquisition of a new centre-back in particular is very welcome news for Postecoglou, as injuries and suspensions for both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero over the last few months have seriously exposed Tottenham's lack of depth in that area. Dragusin arrives at N17 with plenty of promise as an in-form 21-year-old who has starred at Genoa under Alberto Gilardino.

Tottenham now "pressing" to sign new number 8

Recent reports have suggested that midfield is another "priority" for Postecoglou, with The Independent and reliable journalist Miguel Delaney sharing another line on this. Indeed, Delaney writes Spurs are "ahead" in their plans to sign another midfielder on X, while also claiming in his Independent piece that the club are "pressing ahead" for that possible transfer immediately after Dragusin.

The north Londoners are keen to sign a running midfield ace who can alternate with Maddison when required, so it will be interesting to see who they could bring in.