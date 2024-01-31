Tottenham Hotspur are "in talks" to seal a last-gasp January signing for manager Ange Postecoglou, as they attempt to reach an agreement.

Spurs linked with third winter transfer

The Lilywhites already boast their most productive winter transfer window in recent memory, having agreed a plethora of key deals this month.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Timo Werner's arrival on loan from RB Leipzig hands Postecoglou as a versatile attacking option who can play almost anywhere across the front line, while Radu Dragusin shores up Tottenham's central defensive options after his £25 million switch from Genoa.

Chairman Daniel Levy also agreed to a host of outgoings, which have done wonders to both trimming Postecoglou's squad and saving money on player salaries.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January so far Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent, Genoa) Timo Werner Arrival (loan, RB Leipzig) Djed Spence Departure (loan, Genoa) Sergio Reguilon Departure (loan, Brentford) Japhet Tanganga Departure (loan, Millwall) Ashley Phillips Departure (loan, Plymouth) Ivan Perisic Departure (loan, Hajduk Split) Eric Dier Departure (loan, Bayern Munich)

The Premier League top four chasers, as suggested by reports in the media, could still look to sign a new midfielder before deadline strikes on February 1.

Postecoglou is said to be keen on bringing in a new midfield number eight to add that extra creativity/dynamism alongside playmaker James Maddison (Miguel Delaney), with the Australian thought to really like Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Despite it being pretty late in the window, reliable members of the press have refused to rule out a move for Gallagher, with Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards claiming recently that the "controversial" transfer "could happen".

"Tottenham have had a long standing interest," said Edwards on The BBC’s Transfer Gossip Daily.

"Tottenham sold Harry Kane for pure profit and they have got the room to do stuff this month that other clubs haven’t. I think that would be one of the most shocking, the most talked about, the most headline grabbing transfers. It’s been rumoured all month.

“If Tottenham are going to make their move they will have to do it in the next 48 hours but that’s definitely one of the more controversial transfers that could happen.”

Tottenham "in talks" to seal Gallagher deal

Now, Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has shared an update on the matter. Writing on X, the transfer journalist claims Tottenham are "in talks" to sign Gallagher and are "trying to reach an agreement" in last-ditch fashion.

This will come as pretty exciting news for some supporters who are eager to see their side bring in Gallagher. The 23-year-old has been a star mainstay under Mauricio Pochettino this season, racking up Chelsea's joint-most assists in the top flight alongside summer signing Cole Palmer.

The England international would also count towards Tottenham's homegrown quota, so it will be interesting to see just how much they're willing to pay with Gallagher having just 18 months left on his deal.