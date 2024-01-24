Tottenham and the recruitment team are "working hard" to complete another deal alongside Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, with transfer talks currently ongoing.

Spurs still locked in Nusa negotiations

Last week, news emerged from Belgium that Spurs had opened negotiations with Brugge in an attempt to prise away the exciting 18-year-old.

The north Londoners want Nusa in a buy-to-loan-back style move, similar to how they agreed transfers for both Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr in previous years.

Both of the aforementioned Spurs starlets have gone on to become real success stories under manager Ange Postecoglou, with Udogie now indispensable at left-back and Sarr impressing regularly in midfield.

Nusa would be chairman Daniel Levy's third capture after midfielder Timo Werner signed from RB Leipzig on loan and defender Radu Dragusin swapped Genoa for north London in a permanent deal.

However, things aren't quite done and dusted yet, with reports even suggesting that Premier League rivals Newcastle could hijack a move to sign Nusa before February 1.

Former Tottenham keeper Erik Thorstvedt is convinced the teenage sensation would thrive at N17, and has backed Nusa to get opportunities under Postecoglou.

"I heard some hints about this a few weeks ago," Thorstvedt told Norwegian media outlet Nettavisen recently.

"So I knew it could be on the cards. It's really cool. Tottenham are a fantastic club to come to right now. They have such good tools now that they do a tremendously thorough job. It is also reassuring for the player that they know what they are buying.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival, RB Leipzig (loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival, Genoa (permanent) Djed Spence Exit, Genoa (loan) Eric Dier Exit, Bayern (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit, Plymouth (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit, Milwall (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit, Brentford (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit, Hajduk Split (loan)

"Nusa is still very young, but Postecoglou is not afraid to pick people. He will get his opportunities and he is so good that he will take them."

Amid these discussions for Nusa, there are reports that Postecoglou is also keen to sign a new midfielder for Spurs. This could be dependent on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future at the club, but links to the likes of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher and others are refusing to go away as we approach deadline day.

Tottenham "in discussions" to sign new midfielder

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, Spurs are in discussions to sign a new midfielder alongside Nusa.

It is believed the Lilywhites are "working to complete a deal" for one before the window shuts, though it is unclear as to who they currently chasing in that regard.

Spurs have apparently prioritised the addition of a new midfielder and will continue to chase a transfer, so it will be interesting to see which names emerge as prime candidates for the role.