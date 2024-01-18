Tottenham are reportedly in transfer talks for a "very underrated" star as chairman Daniel Levy and co chase a third January deal for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs make early January moves in boost for Ange

The north London club stand out as one of England's busier sides this window, which is in real contrast to previous years when they were one of the quieter clubs.

Traditionally, Spurs usually don't start conducting their January business until the final week, and sometimes deadline day, but Postecoglou appears to have broken the mould.

The Australian publicly asked Tottenham to seal their winter signings early on, with Levy and the recruitment team later obliging.

Timo Werner arrived on a six-month loan deal from RB Leipzig, and his contract is thought to include an option-to-buy clause. Meanwhile, Spurs also put pen to paper on a move for defender Radu Dragusin, who comes in to shore up Postecoglou's options at centre-half.

Tottenham's head coach, according to journalist Sami Mokbel this week, is growing in influence both at Spurs and other clubs - which has perhaps played a role in their January success thus far.

"That’s the power of Ange Postecoglou," said Mokbel to The Last Word on Spurs podcast (as transcribed by TBR).

"I was speaking to some representatives of players Tottenham have had an interest in and the feedback I was getting last summer was ‘we’re not sure, Tottenham are in a period of flux, we don’t know what Ange Postecoglou is going to be like, we’re not interested in Tottenham this summer.’ I made the same call last week and said what’s going on with X player, it’s a complete turnaround ‘Oh, yeah I think it has legs in the summer, that deal could happen, they’re definitely interested and we’d definitely consider it.’

"The tables have completely turned. In seven months Ange Postecoglou has built this reputation of a team who are going places and a team that plays attacking football."

After Dragusin and Werner, it's been claimed by various sources that Postecoglou is keen on signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher next.

The 23-year-old has starred under Mauricio Pochettino this season, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that he's been a target for Spurs since last summer.

Tottenham in talks to sign Gallagher

Journalist Wayne Veysey has now shared an update on Tottenham's pursuit of the Englishman for Football Insider, and it's an interesting one.

He claims Spurs are in talks to sign Gallagher as Levy eyes a third January signing, but it's a complicated move deal and one which the club are still determined to get done.

The Lilywhites are working on an agreement for the ex-Crystal Palace star, and have not given up hope of signing Gallagher despite the roadblocks in their path.

Chelsea could also still allow the player to depart, as his sale would count as pure profit under FFP rules, due to the fact he's an academy product.

Gallagher has been a mainstay for Pochettino, with WhoScored detailing that he's their best-performing player by average match rating. The midfielder has also been called "very underrated" by sports commentator Stephen Doyle.