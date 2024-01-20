Millwall rejected the chance to sign a player who Tottenham Hotspur are now in talks to sign, but he has attracted praise from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Spurs enjoying busy January transfer window

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou will be enjoying the club's no-nonsense approach to this January window, especially after the Australian publicly urged chairman Daniel Levy to make quick-fire moves.

Postecoglou expressed his desire for the Lilywhites to get signings in early, suggesting it will give both Spurs and the new arrivals a better chance at success in the short-term.

"The January window, like for every club, is an important one," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's transfer plans last month.

"My view on the January one is that if you can get your business done early in the window it certainly is more helpful because you leave it until the end of January and sometimes what you train to gain you've missed that opportunity by waiting a whole month."

Spurs sealed deals for both midfielder Timo Werner and defender Radu Dragusin during the first half of January, which is out of character for the club in comparison to previous years.

Postecoglou's influence appears to be growing behind-the-scenes, and especially after Tottenham's wonderful start to the 2023/2024 season.

Confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan)

The former Celtic boss has endeared himself to the Spurs faithful with his brand of intense, high-pressing football - and it appears Levy is ready to back his head coach.

Tottenham may not be done after the signings of Werner and Dragusin, either, as reports suggest Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is a player of real interest to Postecoglou.

Elsewhere, it has been reported that Spurs have opened talks over a buy-to-loan-back deal for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as a rising star, but Tottenham News have shared an interesting bit of background on the club's pursuit of Nusa.

Millwall rejected chance to sign Nusa before Spurs talks

As per the outlet, London rivals Millwall rebuffed the chance to sign Nusa before Spurs opened talks this month - with the rejection coming back in 2021.

Their London rivals could've got him for around £420,000, so it's safe to say Millwall will be regretting their decision as Nusa impresses for Brugge and Norway.

He's now valued at around £25 million as technical director Johan Lange personally pursues a deal for him, with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard also calling the teen an "incredibly exciting" player.

“Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player," Odegaard told TV2 (via Sport Witness).

"You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes it to such an extent. Incredibly cool!"