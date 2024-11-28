Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou are currently looking at a "top" winger, who's been compared to Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

Tottenham face Roma in Europa League clash tonight

Spurs will be in very good spirits after their 4-0 win over Man City last weekend, but the excellent result was followed by very bad news that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is out for a lengthy period after surgery on his fractured ankle.

The Italy international hasn't missed a single league game since joining the club from Empoli in 2023, but he's set to sit out for a long time now.

Postecoglou confirmed that Vicario is set for months on the sidelines at Tottenham, so number two Fraser Forster will be thrust into the spotlight, as Spurs look to build upon their win at City and enjoy a strong festive period.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22

While Postecoglou also stated that Spurs won't sign a replacement for Vicario in January, the club are working to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Technical director Johan Lange and Tottenham are looking at signing a new forward, according to various reports, and an exciting, young name has been linked this week.

Tottenham scouting Southampton winger Tyler Dibling

According to former chief scout Mick Brown, who worked at Spurs and Man United, the north Londoners are one of many Premier League sides taking a real interest in Southampton winger Tyler Dibling.

Football Insider, sharing Brown's comments, write that Tottenham are among the sides interested in Dibling ahead of a potential move for the Englishman, called the "next" Grealish, who's played in all 12 of Southampton's league matches this season - starting seven of them.

“He’s attracting a lot of interest,” he told Football Insider.

“Nearly every club in the Premier League have been keeping an eye on his performances this season because he’s a very talented young player.

“They’re assessing just how good they think he is, and many of them have had scouts watching him. After that game against Liverpool, I’m told they like what they see.

“If Southampton go down, chances are they’ll have to sell some players. The way the financial rules are at the moment, relegation can be very costly. I think we saw that with Leeds and Leicester last year. With Dibling attracting interest, he may well be one they look to cash in on if a good offer arrives. Don’t get me wrong, they’ll be keen to keep him at the club, he’s a product of their academy and a very good one at that.

“But with interest building, relegation from the Premier League might force them to sell.”

The teenage sensation at St. Mary's is fast-growing a reputation for himself, with teammate Yuki Sugawara calling him a "top" player and former Saints coach David Horseman tipping him to be the "next big thing" out of Southampton.

"Tyler could be a top Premier League player, under the current manager and his style he could be a star of the future for sure," said Horseman (via The Sun).

"He could go all the way, he looks like he's loving life and he's found his perfect fit. He looks like he could be the next big thing out of Southampton."