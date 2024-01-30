A journalist's sources have insisted that Tottenham could potentially do business to sign a "top talent" who Steven Gerrard tipped for stardom.

Spurs want new midfielder for Postecoglou

Since the beginning of this January transfer window and beforehand, widespread reports have made clear Spurs' desire to sign a new midfielder.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is believed to be personally keen on bringing in a new midfield running man this year, and one who can alternate with playmaker James Maddison when required (Miguel Delaney). This has lead to repeated links with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, who they held a serious interest in signing last summer but couldn't quite get a deal over the line.

The Englishman's stock has only risen since then, becoming a key player under Mauricio Pochettino over his 20 Premier League starts for Chelsea so far this season. His new-found importance to Chelsea could make a last-gasp January deal hard to pull off, though, with chairman Daniel Levy and the Lilywhites recruitment team weighing up alternatives to Gallagher as Postecoglou refuses to completely rule out more activity.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (RB Leipzig, loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (Genoa, permanent) Djed Spence Departure (Genoa, loan) Eric Dier Departure (Bayern, loan) Sergio Reguilon Departure (Brentford, loan) Japhet Tanganga Departure (Millwall, loan) Ivan Perisic Departure (Hajduk Split, loan) Ashley Phillips Departure (Plymouth, loan)

Atalanta star Ederson has admirers at Spurs in this regard, and a report this week by reliable journalist David Ornstein in The Athletic stated that Tottenham have made their interest in Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey abundantly clear. The 22-year-old, who can play across midfield and as a central attacker, has impressed over his 10 league appearances this season and would count towards Spurs' homegrown quota.

Ornstein listed Tottenham's interest in Ramsey in a list of "deals that could happen before deadline day", with HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey now sharing a further update.

Sources "insist" Villa would consider selling Ramsey to Spurs

According to their information, sources "insist" Villa would consider selling Ramsey to Spurs as well as other interested sides like north London rivals Arsenal and Newcastle United. European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Juventus are also said to be fans, but Villa boss Unai Emery appears reluctant for his club to let him leave.

“Jacob Ramsey is a very important player, he grew up in the academy and his progression is getting better,” said Emery to The Birmingham Mail (via HITC). “His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us."

The highly-rated Englishman was also tipped for stardom by former Villa manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who is now in charge of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

"He is a top talent, I’m loving every moment of working with him. He is getting stronger with each game because we’re giving him the platform to express himself. He is in a wonderful place," said Gerrard to TNT Sports.

"Jacob Ramsey is Jacob Ramsey. He will be a terrific player. It won’t be long before the whole country is watching him I’m sure. He is right up there, let me tell you.”