Tottenham are waiting for their new manager before green-lighting a bid to sign Leicester City star James Maddison, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Could Spurs sign Maddison this summer?

Various reports linking the 26-year-old to Spurs have been circulating in the past fortnight with some sources even suggesting that he looks certain to join them over Newcastle.

However, other claims have also stated that Maddison to Spurs isn't as advanced as some might say, and there appears to be consistently differing bits of news on the matter.

One thing that seems certain is the Premier League top four hopefuls are interested in his signing this summer, coming amid their search for a new manager.

Antonio Conte's departure has left the door open for chairman Daniel Levy to hire a permanent replacement while Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason take interim charge in the meantime.

Whoever comes in, whether it be the heavily linked Vincent Kompany or even a sensational return for Mauricio Pochettino, will be tasked with shaping the Spurs team in their own image - having a say on who Tottenham sign in the transfer market.

As such, reliable journalist Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside column, has shared an update on the club's efforts to sign Maddison. Indeed, the transfer reporter says Spurs definitely have the England international in their sights - but are waiting for their potential new boss to give the green light before bidding.

He explained:

“Tottenham are monitoring James Maddison for sure, also Newcastle have his name on their list since last August as he’s always been appreciated. “We have to understand who’s going to be the new Tottenham boss to see if they will bid for Maddison, as at the moment it’s on standby.”

Should Spurs splash the cash on Maddison?

Regardless of who succeeds Conte, we believe the Lilywhites quite simply must move for Maddison.

Spurs have arguably been without a central creative presence since Christian Eriksen's departure in 2020, which makes the need for one all the more pressing.

As per WhoScored, Maddison certainly has the quality to succeed at Tottenham - having stood out as Leicester's shining light and best-performing player in an otherwise dismal campaign.

Racking up 15 goal contributions, the former Norwich City star also tops Leicester's charts in terms of shots at goal and key passes made per 90 in the final third (WhoScored).

Called 'elite' by members of the media, Maddison could certainly provide that spark of attacking threat through the middle of the park.