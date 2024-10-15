Tottenham chiefs think signing a £29 million alternative to James Maddison could take them to another level, with some questions having surrounded the £170,000-per-week playmaker at points this season.

James Maddison lashes back at critics after Tottenham form

Lately, the former Leicester City star has got on the scoresheet more regularly - bagging a goal in each of Spurs' last two matches against Ferencvaros in the Europa League and Brighton in the Premier League - but Maddison's also had to face some critics so far this term.

Maddison missed out on a place at Euro 2024 and wasn't picked for Lee Carsley's latest Three Lions squad, with the 27-year-old arguably struggling overall since he sustained an injury against Chelsea last season, following an exhilarating start to his career at N17.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23

His first goal of the season came during a 3-1 win over Brentford late last month, and speaking after that contest, Maddison responded to critique over his lack of numbers in the final third this calendar year.

“The team is always the most important," said Maddison on his goalscoring record. "I would have been happy with my performance and how I played regardless of whether I got the goal. It obviously helped us in the game because we got that little cushion.

"It kind of shuts up a few people in the background who think the goals and assists do matter more than what they probably do. I am an attacking player who has always scored goals and always got assists, that’s my job.

“So when you are not doing that and even if you feel like you are playing well personally, helping the team, the gaffer is happy with what I’m doing, for some games you have it where I feel like I play really well in the build-up and help the team progress but you don’t get a goal or assist to show for that.

“And then people start questioning the numbers, so sometimes you have to take the outside noise with a pinch of salt, but on the other hand I love scoring goals, and it was a nice feeling."

In any case, if manager Ange Postecoglou wishes to make good on his promise of silverware in north London, it could be wise for chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange to weigh up quality stand-ins for Maddison - in the event of injury or a drop in form.

All the Premier League's elite title contenders, Man City especially, have one thing in common - significant strength in depth.

Tottenham see Georgiy Sudakov as next-level signing

With this in mind, Spanish media are reporting that Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov is on Lange's radar as different option to Maddison. Indeed, it is believed Tottenham chiefs view Sudakov as a signing which could "raise the level of their game", with Shakhtar apparently valuing the Ukranian starlet at around £29 million.

The price tag is an encouraging one, especially considering the 22-year-old's phenomenal start to 2024/2025. Sudakov boasts seven goals from nine league starts already this term, impressive numbers for a midfield player, and he's been called an "exceptionally talented" player by his coach, Marino Pusic.

"He is an exceptionally talented footballer. Talent comes from nature or God, but you have to do something with it to develop it," said Pusic.

"As we always say, hard work beats talent. Sudakov is a player who can and wants to work hard, develops every day, is a smart footballer, and can learn very quickly. All these are characteristics that will make him better."