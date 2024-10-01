Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has showed praise on a Tottenham transfer target, amid claims that chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to bid £33 million to sign him.

Tottenham extend winning run with 3-0 victory at Man United

Ange Postecoglou will be very happy with how his Lilywhites team have responded to their North London Derby defeat earlier this month, having now won four games on the bounce since their loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On-fire forward Brennan Johnson - after he was forced to delete his social media channels following online abuse - has since bagged a goal in each of Spurs' last four victories against Coventry City, Brentford, Qarabag and Man United - showcasing his elite mentality as an athlete.

Another real positive has been summer signing Dominic Solanke's three goals in Tottenham's last three games, with the Englishman's poacher's instinct on full display as he attempts to take Harry Kane's mantle and justify his £65 million price tag.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Brighton vs Tottenham October 6 Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10

Strikes from Johnson, Solanke and winger Dejan Kulusevski sealed an impressive win away to United over the weekend, piling more pressure on Erik ten Hag and silencing some of the noise around Postecoglou's own position.

Tottenham linked with new striker after Solanke

While Solanke is beginning to hit a rich vein of form, some reports have actually suggested that Levy and technical director Johan Lange could look to bring in another striker to ease the goalscoring burden on his shoulders.

Richarlison is out injured right now and will return to the fold, but the Brazilian's record hasn't exactly been prolific, despite his purple patch midway through last season. There are suggestions that Spurs could make an audacious move for Viktor Gyokeres, which would be quite the statement, but we believe that is highly unlikely given the Swede could command an £84 million price tag.

Elsewhere, it's been reported this week that Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo is a target for Spurs. Indeed, Spanish media state that Tottenham are prepared to bid £33 million for Semenyo, following his excellent start to the new Premier League campaign.

The Ghanaian boasts three goals and an assist from Bournemouth's first six league games of the season, averaging a very impressive 4.7 shots on goal per 90 according to WhoScored, which is the second-highest rate in the entire division behind Erling Haaland.

Jamie Redknapp praises "joy to watch" Antoine Semenyo

Amid reports linking Tottenham with a move for the 24-year-old, who can also play in attacking midfield and as a second striker, Redknapp has praised Semenyo as a "joy to watch" right now.

"He's a lovely footballer to watch", said Redknapp on Premier League productions.

"The manager's taken him to another level, he obviously has that capability because you saw it with Solanke. I'm just seeing him elevate his game right now, we'll talk about why does that happen, a lot of it is purely on confidence.

"He looks like he's enjoying his football, his shoulders are back, he's relaxed, every time he gets it, he plays with a bit of a swagger. He's actually a joy to watch right now."

Semenyo cost just over £10 million for Bournemouth to sign from Bristol City in January last year, but his price tag will surely be much more than that now.