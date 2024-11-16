Tottenham Hotspur, led in the transfer market these days by managing director Johan Lange, are now prepared to pay the £50 million asking price for a long-term Spurs target.

Spurs injury blows expose light Postecoglou squad

While the north Londoners showed plenty of ambition in the summer window, which included a £65 million deal for Dominic Solanke to end the search for Harry Kane's heir, Ange Postecoglou's squad are competing on quadruple fronts and are currently forced to contend with a few absentees.

Star defender Micky van de Ven has missed their last three games in all competitions with a hamstring problem, giving Radu Dragusin an opportunity to step in for the Dutchman, with Richarlison, Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert also sidelined recently.

It's been a nightmare start to the season for Odobert and Richarlison in particular, who've been forced to watch on from the treatment table over multiple spells out injured this season, and their absences expose a real lack of depth in Postecoglou's squad.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

Tottenham let a plethora of players leave N17 in the summer window over what was a serious restructure, but that has left Postecoglou short in some areas. In truth, Spurs' full squad has been stretched to the limit, amid their participation in the Europa League as well as domestic competitions.

Reports in the last week indicate that Lange and chairman Daniel Levy will give the green-light for Tottenham to be active in the January transfer window as a result (GiveMeSport).

Indeed, GiveMeSport suggest that a new defender and wide forward is on the agenda at Spurs, with Dragusin failing to impress when given the opportunity and Tottenham linked with centre-back options.

Bournemouth star Illia Zabarnyi, who has impressed alongside Marcos Senesi for manager Andoni Iraola this season, is rumoured to be a transfer target.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old has long been linked with a move to Spurs, with reports as far back as 2022 sharing their interest in the Ukraine international. It is believed ex-transfer chief Fabio Paratici "wanted to sign" the player during his employment at the club (Ryan Taylor), and that fondness hasn't waned after the Italian's exit.

Tottenham ready to pay £50 million asking price for Senesi

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are prepared to meet Zabarnyi's £50 million asking price, but they face stiff competition from Chelsea, who are willing to do exactly the same thing.

Postecoglou's side have been monitoring the 43-cap star's progress for some time, and their willingness to shell out big money on his capture is a real indicator they're seriously impressed by Zabarnyi.

"They are working astonishingly in training," said Iraola on Zabarnyi and Senesi's partnership. "Sometimes I feel unfair towards others, but it’s difficult. Marcos and Zaba are putting me in a very tough position since it’s hard for me to give playing minutes to other players.

"They show great ball control. I think Zaba has especially improved his quick decision-making skills while working with the ball. And defensively, they play very reliably, they handle it wonderfully."