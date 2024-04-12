Tottenham and director Johan Lange seemingly have a new "priority" transfer target this summer, and they've been in discussions with his club.

Spurs eye new attacking signings for Ange

As previously reported by Fabrizio Romano, among others, a key aim for the next window is bringing in a player who can make a real contribution in terms of goals and assists in the final third.

The likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Pedro Porro have been their biggest contributors in that regard since the start of this campaign, helping to fill the void left by Harry Kane's departure last summer.

Tottenham are firmly in contention for a top four place and qualification for the Champions League next as a result, but there is a real belief that Ange Postecoglou wants to add even more quality to his attacking line.

Tottenham's top scorers in the league - 2023/2024 Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano on Tottenham's summer transfer plans to JD Football last month.

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

While a quality wide player seems firmly on the agenda, the same can be said for an out-and-out striker. Tottenham are yet to fully replace Kane, but that is something they could look to do in the summer.

Spurs have been linked to signing a marquee Kane replacement, with one recent report claiming ex-managing director Fabio Paratici, now working for the club in an unofficial advisory capacity, will help them with his network of contacts.

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who's scored 21 goals in 28 Eredivisie games this season, has re-emerged as a top target this week.

Spurs identify Gimenez "priority"

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, writing via X, Gimenez is a "priority" target for Lange and Tottenham. It is also believed that "contacts" have been ongoing with Feyenoord "for weeks".

Other reports believe he could cost as little as £30 million, so the Mexico international may well be one to watch later this year.