Tottenham Hotspur have a "brilliant" academy talent who is going "under the radar" right now, with his performances away from the Spurs first team now attracting praise.

Tottenham draw with Roma as Postecoglou prepares Fulham

Spurs were held by Serie A strugglers Roma in the Europa League on Thursday evening, bringing them right back down to earth after their imperious 4-0 win over Man City last weekend.

The Lilywhites were holding a 2-1 lead for the vast majority of the 90 minutes - courtesy of first-half strikes from Son Heung-min (penalty) and Brennan Johnson - but Spurs couldn't press home their advantage in the second half.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22

Veteran defender Mats Hummels made Ange Postecoglou pay for Tottenham's wasteful finishing in the final third, notching Roma's equaliser in added time and robbing the home side of all three points.

"Yeah frustration with the way the game ended," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Roma.

"Yeah we should have killed it off a lot earlier. We should have killed it off in the first half with the chances we had. At 2-1 you're always keeping the opposition in the game and they're throwing men forward, so disappointing we weren't able to see the game out. Ultimately we're still in a decent position.

"It is what it is. We've been in this situation for quite a while. We are fairly thin in terms of squad depth at the moment. We had four kids on the bench tonight so we couldn't even fill the quota. It is what it is, we've been dealing with this for quite a while and I still think we certainly had enough of the game and enough clear cut chances to win the game."

Mikey Moore has been praised for his Europa League performances at Spurs this season, with striker Will Lankshear also getting an opportunity as these youngsters take advantage of Postecoglou's thin squad.

Pundit hails Tottenham youngster George Abbott going "under the radar"

Unfortunately, 19-year-old midfielder George Abbott hasn't had a chance to strut his stuff in the Europa League.

Abbott is currently out on loan at Notts County, but the N17 academy gem is impressing on-lookers in England's lower tier. Pundit John Wenham, speaking to Tottenham News, says that Spurs youngster Abbott is going "under the radar" with his performances on a temporary spell at County.

“It is brilliant to see how well Abbott is doing,” Wenham said.

“He kind of goes under the radar because he is surrounded by players who get all the goals and assists. However, he is a really reliable player, and I’m pleased he is doing well in Nottingham.

“He seems to start every game and always tends to play the full 90 minutes. Therefore, for Abbott, it is just about continuing to impress. If he does that, I imagine he will be lined up for a Championship loan next season."