Tottenham are believed to be targeting a marquee defender despite already signing Radu Dragusin this month, with Spurs eager to add more signings in that area.

Spurs back Postecoglou with early January moves

Signing Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and Dragusin in a £25 million deal from Genoa, with both arriving early in the window, represents the club's serious faith in manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian publicly urged Spurs to do their business in quick fashion, so that incomings have time to grow accustomed to life in north London and are able to assist the club immediately in their chase for Champions League qualification.

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's ideal January.

"Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from. So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early."

They may not be done there either, as reports suggest Spurs remain locked in talks to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa and could make a late move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The signing of Dragusin in particular, though, comes as a vital coup for Postecoglou's side given their serious lack of depth at centre-back for much of the campaign.

Full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies were often forced to partner each other at the heart of Tottenham's defence when both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were unavailable, but Dragusin's arrival will help to ensure they are not put in a similar position again.

Following on from the Romanian's capture, it has also been reported that Spurs could still sign another defender this year. Napoli's Leo Ostigard and Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori have both been linked recently, and it is believed they remain firm admirers of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

Tottenham targeting Branthwaite after Dragusin

According to a report by The Mail and journalist Simon Jones, Tottenham are targeting Branthwaite with the view of making a potential move later this year.

Spurs are keen on the 21-year-old amid his exceptional campaign at Goodison Park, and it is believed the club want to further reinforce Postecoglou's backline despite already signing Dragusin this month.

The marquee defender has a rumoured price tag of around £75 million, so they'll have to really invest or work hard to whittle down Everton's valuation.

In any case, the sky is the limit for Branthwaite following a really promising 2023/2024, with former Man United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy calling him a "complete" defender already.