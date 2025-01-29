Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to try and tempt a young "phenomenon" with a move to north London as we reach the latter stage of this January window, and he's very highly-rated by those within the game.

Ange Postecoglou eyes young new forwards for Spurs

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou is yet to be backed with the addition of an outfield signing this month, and with just days remaining of the winter window, this could spell real trouble for the Australian.

The under-fire Lilywhites boss candidly admitted to reporters earlier this week that his side are playing with fire if they don't make any more new players before deadline day on February 3rd, saying he is in "daily" talks with recruitment chief Johan Lange.

"I'm not out there trying to find opportunities for the club, that's not my role at this time. There isn't time to do it," said Postecoglou on his role in January transfers.

"I have daily communication with Johan in particular, and he's trying everything he possibly can to get the help we need. I don't think I'm stating anything other than the obvious and for me to come here and say something else would be disingenuous. This playing group needs help, there's no doubt about that.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

"We're sort of playing with fire by not bringing anyone in, but the flip side of that is the club is trying to change that situation."

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas explained recently that Tottenham are putting all of their focus into signing a new forward in particular, despite Postecoglou's shortage of left-sided centre-back options.

Spurs have been in talks with Tyler Dibling recently, while a report from Spain this week even claimed that Tottenham are prepared to pay Nico Williams' £49 million release clause, as the club eye youthful attacking options.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, another target is emerging in the form of FC Lorient wonderkid Eli Junior Kroupi.

Tottenham planning late January move for Eli Junior Kroupi

The reporter, writing for Football Insider, claims that Tottenham are planning a late January move for Kroupi - who is viewed by recruitment chiefs as a player who could become "world-class".

The 18-year-old is currently on fire for Lorient, scoring nine goals in 18 appearances across all competitions, and this has caught the eye of both Postecoglou's side and London rivals Chelsea - who are "ready to try and lure" Kroupi to the English capital.

Transfermarkt value him at around £8 million, and that is a pretty affordable figure from the perspective of an elite Premier League club.

“He’s a phenomenon," said teammate Tiémoué Bakayoko. "He reminds me a little of Kylian Mbappé in terms of the maturity of his game. He already has good stats for a youngster his age."