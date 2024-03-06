Tottenham are rumoured to be "laying the groundwork" to sign a "marquee" striker this summer, and ex-managing director Fabio Paratici is set to play a big role.

Spurs linked with Harry Kane replacement

Despite coping well without club-record goalscorer Harry Kane in their first season without him, Spurs are rumoured to be on the lookout for a natural number nine who can step into the Englishman's shoes.

Richarlison may feel hard done by given the Brazilian's imperious return to form in recent months, but the case remains that Spurs are looking for a long-term Kane stand-in who can bag 20-plus goals per season. The Lilywhites have been linked with high-profile options like Brentford star Ivan Toney for the role, as well as lesser-known names like Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Whatever the case, it appears manager Ange Postecoglou is after a proven scorer, with ex-managing director Paratici ready and waiting to assist the Lilywhites in their transfer dealings.

It is perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in English football that Paratici is advising Spurs on a consultancy basis, with Postecoglou recently lifting the lid on contact with him.

"I don't have a lot of dialogue with too many people. That's how I structure my working life, I keep these things to a minimum," said Postecoglou on Paratici.

"Obviously I know Fabio and every now and then we'll exchange messages or calls. He's a smart guy and you can see that he's got a great eye for talent but within the workings of the club and what I do, I don't have that kind of engagement. Not just with Fabio but with most people.

"It's more about what the priority is right now, this week, and my focus is on the football and the football department."

The former Juventus chief is still serving a ban from football served up by FIFA last year, but it appears Paratici is set to play a key role in Spurs' hunt for a new marksman.

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, Tottenham are "laying the groundwork" to sign a "marquee" striker this summer.

It is believed Paratici will lead the club's pursuit of a new number nine by using his network of contacts and expertise in the market, despite the presence of official technical director Johan Lange and Chief Football Officer Scott Munn.

Paratici is a trusted advisor of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, and the club are apparently keen to acquire the 'next Kane' in an effort to maintain their status as one of English football's high-flying sides.

According to other reliable reports, though, Tottenham also really want a new wide forward this summer, so it will be interesting to see if they can heavily invest in both areas over the coming months.