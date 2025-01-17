A reliable journalist has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could now move for a Premier League striker, and it is a deal to watch out for this month.

Ange Postecoglou pleads for Dominic Solanke help at Tottenham

Overall, summer signing Dominic Solanke has impressed in under-performing Spurs team this season - having totalled 11 goals and six assists in all competitions throughout 2024/2025 so far.

The England international has also proved himself a big-game player, scoring against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United, but Postecoglou has sent a clear message to the Lilywhites hierarchy in regard to providing Solanke with support going forward.

"If we can get him some help, yeah [he will continue to fill the Kane gap]," said Postecoglou about Solanke.

"Dom has just been outstanding in the way he’s carried the frontline for us during this period. With the way we play, we put a lot of demands on that position. It’s not just him standing up there scoring goals, it’s working hard for the team.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22

"I really think if Richy was available, I think [Dom)] would have been able to contribute even greater for us in terms of his output in goals. I really love what he brings to us as a team from a football perspective, from a cultural perspective. The only growth we’ve seen in recent times is him and Deki becoming on-field leaders in the team.

"With Dom being a new player, it probably would have been easier for him to slip in and do his job but he’s taken on the responsibility of helping the whole team. He’s been great for us. I really feel there is more to him and his game. We’ll be able to get more out of him if we can him some help."

Chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange did attempt to find Solanke that support with Tottenham's recent talks to sign Randal Kolo Muani, but the Frenchman chose Juventus over a season-long loan to N17.

Tottenham could move for Ipswich Town star Liam Delap

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking on GiveMeSport's Market Madness podcast, Ipswich Town star Liam Delap could emerge as a transfer target for Spurs.

The Englishman, valued at around £42 million by Kieran McKenna's side, has enjoyed an excellent campaign at Portman Road - bagging eight Premier League goals for a side battling relegation.

Jacobs has told supporters to keep an eye on Tottenham potentially moving for Delap, but they'll face stiff competition from across London, as Chelsea also take note of his exploits.

"I would keep an eye on Liam Delap for Chelsea and Spurs," said Jacobs.

"I also think Tottenham could enter the conversation for [Viktor] Gyokeres and [Jonathan] David is a really interesting one for Tottenham, for West Ham, for Newcastle, and several others, because he is a free agent, so he's going to be one of the bargains of the summer, presuming nobody tries their luck in January."