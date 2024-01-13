Tottenham Hotspur apparently have their eyes on a versatile 22-year-old midfielder as they also chase a deal for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Spurs set sights on third January signing

As widely reported, Spurs are now looking to sign a midfield number eight after sealing deals for both defender Radu Dragusin and forward Timo Werner.

Dragusin joins in a £25 million deal from Genoa, while Werner put pen to paper on a six-month loan with the option to buy. Manager Ange Postecoglou will be thrilled as Spurs get a lot of their transfer business done nice and early in the transfer window, something which he said was imperative.

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's transfer window.

"Maybe they could. Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from. So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early."

Following Dragusin and Werner, Spurs have been heavily linked with a deal for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher. The 23-year-old is starring under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, and the likes of Fabrizio Romano have refused to rule out Tottenham signing Gallagher before January 31.

The west Londoners are thought to be demanding around £45-£50 million to sell him, as there has been no progress on talks over a new deal (Wayne Veysey).

The vast majority of Spurs transfer rumours are centered around Gallagher right now, but reporter Ben Jacobs has lifted the lid on another player who they're huge fans of.

Tottenham "looking at" Kasey McAteer

When asked who else Spurs admirer besides Gallagher and usual suspects, the CBS journalist pointed towards Leicester City sensation Kasey McAteer. It is believed Tottenham are "looking at" McAteer as a player they "really like", though Jacobs admits that a deal is unlikely for this month.

“The other player Tottenham are looking at, a different type of player to the ones we have mentioned is Kasey McAteer at Leicester, they really like him, " said Jacobs on the Spurs Chat Podcast.

"He started well for Leicester, but then he got an injury, with Leicester flying they’re likely to get promotion. I’m not sure anything is possible there in 2024 just because he’s in the right place for his development.”

Kasey McAteer's best Championship performances - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Rotherham 1-2 Leicester City 8.98 Norwich City 0-2 Leicester City 7.77 Southampton 1-4 Leicester City 7.57 West Brom 1-2 Leicester City 6.65 Leicester City 2-1 Coventry City 6.62

The 22-year-old has been hailed for his "real versatility" by Johnnie Jackson, having also scored four goals in 12 Championship appearances for the Foxes this season.

If not in 2024, he could be one to watch for the future, as McAteer would also bolster Tottenham's homegrown numbers