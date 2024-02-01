Tottenham have reportedly made a "superior financial offer" as they attempt to sign a "unique" player on deadline day.

Spurs enjoy productive January transfer window

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has been backed with a couple of key additions this window, with both defender Radu Dragusin and forward Timo Werner making the move to north London in early January.

Dragusin provides Postecoglou with a much-needed centre-back alternative to the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, while Werner's attacking versatility has yielded two assists in two Premier League games already.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Djed Spence Departure Eric Dier Departure Ashley Phillips Departure Japhet Tanganga Departure Sergio Reguilon Departure Ivan Perisic Departure

Tottenham are also said to be eyeing another midfielder, but whether they can get one in before deadline strikes at 11pm remains to be seen. One of the heavily-linked targets is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, but they'll have to make a move sharply, as Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards explained on The BBC Daily Transfer Gossip daily earlier this week.

"Tottenham have had a long standing interest, Tottenham sold Harry Kane for pure profit and they have got the room to do stuff this month that other clubs haven’t," said Edwards on Gallagher potentially joining Spurs.

“I think that would be one of the most shocking, the most talked about, the most headline grabbing transfers. It’s been rumoured all month.

“If Tottenham are going to make their move they will have to do it in the next 48 hours but that’s definitely one of the more controversial transfers that could happen.”

The Lilywhites are maintaining their policy of bringing in rising stars in the meantime, having held talks to sign likes of Antonio Nusa and Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall already this month.

In Bergvall's case, Tottenham are widely rumoured to have made an audacious late hijack attempt to sign the midfielder under Barcelona's nose.

Tottenham make "superior financial offer" for Bergvall

The teenager is considered one of Sweden's most exciting prospects, and according to news aggregator The Barca Times, via their head of sport Shay Lugassi, Tottenham have made a superior financial offer to sign Bergvall over Xavi's side.

They've allegedly also promised him first-team football in an attempt to win the race for his signature, which is quite the statement of intent by Spurs.

Bergvall's promise as a player is best highlighted by journalist Antonio Mango, who called him "unique" with "excellent football intelligence".