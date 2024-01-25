Tottenham have made a January approach to sign a "strong" £34 million alternative to heavily-linked Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, and his club have replied.

Spurs eyeing late Gallagher move

After signing both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin earlier this month, attention has now turned to sealing an agreement for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa on a buy-to-loan-back deal, as per widespread reports.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window coming towards its conclusion, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

However, links surrounding Gallagher and a possible switch to north London have also refused to go away. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is believed to be keen on a new midfield running man, and one who can alternate with playmaker James Maddison when required (Miguel Delaney).

Postecoglou is allegedly keen on signing Gallagher in particular, coming after they attempted to sign him last summer. Chelsea could still sell the 23-year-old, despite his new-found stardom under Mauricio Pochettino, to raise funds for their own transfer activity.

“My concern is that he will be sacrificed," said Daily Mirror journalist Darren Lewis to the Last Word on Spurs podcast this week.

"He’s a terrific player. I’m not sold on the idea that it would be impossible for him to come to Spurs and here’s why. I didn’t think Chelsea would sell Mason Mount to a rival, and they sold him to Man Utd for £60m. He was a poster boy for the academy, I just think as far as Gallagher is concerned there is that problem with PSR with Chelsea. I think he would be an excellent fit for Spurs, and working for a manager like Postecoglou who puts his arm around a player, I think Gallagher could really settle down.

“This is a Spurs podcast so we won’t dwell too much on Chelsea, but I think there is a possibility that Gallagher could come, yes.”

However, some reports suggest Chelsea won't part company with Gallagher unless it's for big money. Indeed, even price tags of around £60 million are being floated, despite the midfielder's contract expiring next year.

If Spurs can't get a deal over the line for him before Feburary 1, they may well turn to cheaper alternative. According to a report by Calciomercato this week, one such man could be £34 million Atalanta star Ederson.

Spurs make January approach for Ederson

Indeed, as per the Italian news outlet, Spurs want to sign the Brazilian as an "alternative" to Gallagher. It's also believed that Tottenham have "knocked on the door" to sign Ederson as the Lilywhites make an approach, but his side have no interest in selling him mid-season.

This comes as a bit of bad news for Spurs as the list of Gallagher alternatives is cut one shorter, and the 24-year-old has impressed in Serie A this season.

South American football expert Tim Vickery certainly holds him very high esteem, having said this about Ederson on Sky Sports earlier in the month.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well. The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."