Tottenham Hotspur also held talks over signing a "powerful" forward for manager Ange Postecoglou, before the Lilywhites' successful attempts to get a deal for Mathys Tel over the line, in what is a seismic deadline day twist.

Tottenham close in on Mathys Til deal after transfer twist

While Spurs are believed to be in the market for another centre-back after Danso - who arrived on loan with the obligation to buy around £21 million from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, Postecoglou has been personally keen on acquiring another forward for his injury-ridden squad.

Tottenham phoned Aston Villa to ask about Leon Bailey and the Jamaica international's availability in the build up to deadline day, according to Fabrizio Romano, and a new attacker remained among Postecoglou's main priorities.

It is never an uneventful day for Spurs, with news now emerging that Tel has pulled a major U-turn on a transfer to north London.

The Bundesliga sensation publicly rejected Tottenham's advances last week, snubbing chairman Daniel Levy in the process, who flew to Munich for talks and came home empty-handed (Florian Plettenberg).

In a sensational turn of events, Tel has now changed his mind and decided to sign for Spurs after all, and the 19-year-old will join on a straight season-long loan.

With a deal for Tel now in place, Postecoglou will be over the moon, especially after a few unsuccessful approaches for other forwards this month.

Tottenham held Tyler Dibling transfer talks before Mathys Tel deal

According to reliable journalist Dan Kilpatrick of Standard Sport, Tottenham also held talks over signing Tyler Dibling before they eventually pulled off a move for Tel.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

However, they decided to cool their interest after Southampton demanded a fee well in excess of the Englishman's rumoured £55 million asking price to shake hands on a deal this month.

After Tel returns to Munich from his loan, perhaps it could be one to revisit in the summer, as it is clear the teenager is set for a very bright future.

The 18-year-old has seriously stood out for Ivan Juric's side as one to watch for the future, racking up four goals and two assists in all competitions, and Dibling arguably suits Tottenham down to the ground in terms of being homegrown with plenty of resale value.

"He is a beautiful footballer, a really outstanding talent. He's powerful. He possesses stuff that not every player possesses," said former Southampton manager Russell Martin before the club's 5-3 Carabao Cup win over Cardiff, where Dibling notched two assists.

"I love working with him. I love watching him play. I'd pay a lot of money to watch him play football."