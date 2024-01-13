Tottenham see themselves as the "perfect" move for an "underappreciated" player, and they could be ready to pay £40-50 million for him.

Spurs identify next signing after Werner and Dragusin

Following the official signings of both Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin from Genoa, attention turns to how Ange Postecoglou can further improve his squad before deadline day on January 31.

The departures of Eric Dier, Ashley Phillips and Djed Spence, with all three leaving on loan, free up squad space for Tottenham to make another addition.

It is widely believed that Spurs want a new midfield number eight after sealing Dragusin's arrival, with there being serious links to Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The England international is someone who Tottenham were seriously interested in last summer, with reliable transfer source Fabrizio Romano backing their "concrete" talks to sign him in 2023.

“I think it is difficult," said Romano on Spurs potentially signing Gallagher to GiveMeSport.

"The reality is that they like Gallagher and have done since last summer, this is not new. We know that last summer including on deadline day Tottenham tried to make it happen with Chelsea for Gallagher. They had a concrete conversation, but then Chelsea said no. Now I'm not aware of any direct negotiation between Chelsea and Tottenham for Gallagher so far, but we have to see what happens in the next weeks."

The 23-year-old has been a star player under Mauricio Pochettino this season, making 19 league appearances as their best performer by average match rating according to WhoScored.

He's also Chelsea's joint-top assist maker with Cole Palmer, highlighting his importance as both a creative presence and a real source of energy in the midfield. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future remains uncertain, and Gallagher could well be a top replacement for the Dane if he were to depart.

Tottenham see themselves as "perfect" for Gallagher

Journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport this week, shared an update on Tottenham's chances of signing the player this winter.

It is believed Spurs would pursue a £40-£50m deal for Gallagher if he were to become available, and the Lilywhites see themselves as the "perfect" destination for him.

"Conor Gallagher is a player they have an interest in," reported Jones.

"They find it hard to believe that he will actually become available for transfer but, if he genuinely is, they think they are the perfect club for him to end up at.

"If they could get Conor Gallagher for £40million to £50million, I think they would probably see that as a good deal and one that they would actually try to pursue.

"But at the moment, obviously, they have still got the problem - on an emotional level on Conor Gallagher's side of things."

The former Crystal Palace loanee has proved himself a worthy top-flight asset, and one Tottenham could really strengthen their ranks with by signing for Postecoglou.

"Conor Gallagher is the new Mason Mount - a hard-working, homegrown midfielder who is underappreciated by many," said Sky Sports Analyst Joe Shread.

"Despite Chelsea's sporting directors appearing extremely open to selling him in the summer, Gallagher has quickly won the trust of Pochettino with his industry, attitude and quality."