Tottenham could "look to strike an early deal" for a very promising alternative to Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, and he may even leave on the cheap.

Postecoglou looking to sign new midfielder

After completing deals for Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, widespread reports suggest that manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to sign a new midfielder for Spurs.

The north Londoners are also holding talks to sign Club Brugge sensation Antonio Nusa, but the 18-year-old is more of a signing for the future, and would join on a buy-to-loan-back deal similar to Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr.

In the background of that deal, it is believed that Spurs are still considering a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher. There are some suggestions that Tottenham have held negotiations over Gallagher before February 1, with Fabrizio Romano also refusing to rule out a bid for the 23-year-old.

The trouble could be his new-found importance at Stamford Bridge, with the England international becoming a key player under Mauricio Pochettino.

While there are reports Chelsea could consider selling Gallagher in an attempt to balance their FFP books, Pochettino may not be willing to let one of his star men leave mid-season, making this a pretty complex deal.

While there has been no indication via the press that Tottenham have definitely ruled out a move for the midfielder, it is perhaps wise for the club to look at alternative options just in case a transfer isn't attainable.

Tottenham could "look to strike an early deal" for Wharton

According to journalist Dean Jones, writing for Sportslens, Blackburn Rovers star Adam Wharton could be one.

The Englishman, who would also add to Postecoglou's homegrown ranks, has been a mainstay for Rovers this season and features among their most regularly-selected players at Ewood Park.

Jones claims Tottenham could "look to strike an early deal" for Wharton, who could also be available for just £10 million.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, speaking to Rovers TV, has already praised the 19-year-old for his quality and suggests he's a real star in the making.

I saw Adam’s quality on the ball immediately when I arrived here," said Tomasson to Rovers TV.

“I’ve been pushing him every day, he’s a young boy who wants to learn and he has a big future. I’m on him every day, he has to demand more from himself as well.

“He’s a great player but there’s still a lot to learn off the ball. The important thing with Adam is that he’s willing to learn. He’s done a great job, he’s a positive boy and he’s already developed a lot and he has the mentality to become better every day."

“It’s funny for him to play with his brother as well, it’s a great situation and it’s good that they don’t play in the same position, otherwise there would be a big problem when It comes to the family dinner!

“We can give compliments to Adam for coping with a lot of changes in such a small period.”