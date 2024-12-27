Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to sign a summer transfer target for half-price in January, and it could be a golden opportunity for Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy to reinforce the club's defensive options.

Speaking in his latest pre-match press conference ahead of their looming Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday, just days after their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, Postecoglou shared an update on Radu Dragusin and his condition.

The Romania international was forced off in the dying minutes of their loss at the City Ground with an ankle injury, dealing a serious worry to Postecoglou, who faces the prospect of being without a single fit senior centre-back for their next game.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) December 29 Newcastle United (home) January 4 Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26

Postecoglou says it is still too early to tell the severity of Dragusin's problem, with the defender now facing a late fitness test to determine whether he can feature against Wolves, or if the issue is more long-term.

"A bit early to tell," said Postecoglou on Dragusin's injury.

"He tweaked his ankle last night and felt like he couldn't continue. So we'll just have to wait and see. Kind of wait until he gets in today and then assess it from there.

Meanwhile, the Australian remains without Ben Davies for another couple of weeks, as it is believed the defender has suffered a setback in his own recovery from injury.

"No, he's ruled out," said Postecoglou on Davies' recovery.

"Unfortunately he had a setback in training, and he's probably out for another couple of weeks. So yeah, he's gone."

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero aren't expected back until after the New Year, with Postecoglou completely bereft of central defensive choices as Archie Gray's presence becomes more crucial than ever.

Tottenham have reportedly been looking at signing new defenders as we fast approach the January transfer window, and it is now believed that a summer target of theirs is available at a seismic discount.

Tottenham can sign Fiorentina defender Michael Kayode for half-price in January

As per Firenze Viola, via Sport Witness, claims that Spurs had a summer bid rejected for Fiorentina's Michael Kayode in the summer transfer window.

Previously valued at around £25 million, La Viola are now expected to entertain offers of around half that fee next month - gifting Levy an opportunity to snap up the 20-year-old Italian at a 50 per cent discount in January.

Tottenham can sign Kayode for around £12.5 million in the winter, according to Firenze Viola, who also report that the full-back is considering his future at Fiorentina and the Serie A side could offload him once we reach January 1.

“This one is really strong,” said Italian agent Pino Vitale about Kayode, in an interview with Radio Firenze Viola, after he once kept Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia quiet.

“Incredible. He forced Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to chase him. Kvaratskhelia had to change wings due to the way Kayode controlled him! There is no need to worry about him."