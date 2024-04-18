Tottenham have "sat down at the table" to discuss signing a £26 million player who's been called "similar" to Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White.

Spurs targeting new midfielder and attacker this summer

As reported by reliable media sources, like football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold, Spurs are targeting a new number six and attacker for Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Specific names are already being shortlisted ahead of the next transfer window, and there have been many mentioned this week alone. RB Leipzig ace Dani Olmo has played his way onto Tottenham's transfer agenda, among others, as the north Londoners seek more threatening options.

Tottenham have an option to make Timo Werner's signing permanent for around £15 million, but while the German has got off to a good start overall, some have expressed doubt over his ability to chip in significantly long-term.

"I’m sorry, he misses so many good chances. And those chances that he missed, they can change games. Technically, he’s one of the worst players in the Premier League. I’m going to say that, because I honestly believe that," said pundit Jay Bothroyd to Optus Sport in a harsh assessment of Werner.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions this season Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

“He doesn’t cross the ball well, he hits it as hard as he can across the face of the goal all the time. He never picks anybody out. His finishing’s poor. His passing’s poor.

“And yes, you can say that he’s effective. But then I’m saying, okay, he’s an athlete. In this day and age, I look at him and I say he’s effective because of his athleticism. As he gets older and he loses that athleticism, how effective is he going to be then?”

Fabrizio Romano also says Tottenham want a player who can add more goals and assists to Postecoglou's side, and one astute option could be Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson.

The Iceland international has bagged 13 goals and three assists in 30 Serie A starts under Albert Gilardino this term, leading to reported interest from N17.

Tottenham sit down to discuss signing Albert Gudmundsson

According to a report from Italy this week, specifically newspaper Tuttosport, Tottenham have "sat down at the table" to discuss signing Gudmundsson this summer, and so have Inter Milan.

However, they could be better placed to seal a move for the attacking midfielder than Inter, as agent Oscar Damiani told FCInterNews that Italian clubs most likely won't reach the potential £26 million asking price for Gudmundsson.

Called "similar" to Forest star Gibbs-White by Football Transfers, the 26-year-old has also been likened to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah by teammate Kevin Strootman.

“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one," said Strootman.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”