Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be plotting a move for a new Premier League midfielder, according to one report.

Tottenham transfer news

Spurs were one of the busiest top-flight sides in the January transfer window, securing deals for three new players. First to arrive was Timo Werner, joining on loan with an option to buy in the summer, whereas centre-back Radu Dragusin arrived on a permanent deal from Genoa.

There was also time for the club to beat Barcelona to the signing of teenager Lucas Bergvall as well, with the midfielder set to link up with Ange Postecoglou’s side in the summer.

Talking of the summer, it looks as if those in north London are already putting plans in place ahead of Postecoglou’s second season in charge. Hopefully, Spurs will be able to offer Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign, with the likes of Raphinha, Pedro Neto and Frenkie de Jong all linked as potential marquee signings.

Conor Gallagher is also a long-term target for Spurs, but a new central midfielder appears to be on the shortlist.

Tottenham plotting James Garner move

According to TEAMtalk sources, Spurs are plotting a move for Everton’s James Garner. It has been claimed that Garner’s ‘work ethic and energy makes him an ideal fit into Postecoglu’s style of playing’, although Newcastle United are also keen.

The 22-year-old can play as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder or even as a right-back and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation.

After joining Everton from Manchester United in 2022, Garner has made 47 appearances for the Toffees, becoming a regular under Sean Dyce this season. England U21 manager Lee Carsley recently hailed the player, saying:

“I have known Jimmy for a while. I have worked with him for a few years. He is a player I rate highly. He had a strong two-year campaign with some ups and downs at Forest, but he did well. He got promoted and then secured a move to Everton, which is obviously a club I still follow and hold plenty of affection for.

“What impresses me most about Jimmy is his versatility. He has the ability to play two or three positions. Also, the way he finished the season at Everton. Considering the pressure the Club were under and the age Jimmy is, he took it all in his stride."

Meanwhile, former teammate at Nottingham Forest, Ryan Yates, praised Garner for his set-pieces.

"The delivery has got to be good, it's got to be in the right areas. We've got one of the best in the league at that in James. He's unbelievable. A lot of credit has got to go to him. It probably goes under the radar a bit. He is always practising them, and he is such a threat.”

It looks as if a deal will be one to keep an eye on over the coming months, with a new central midfielder seemingly near the top of Spurs’ wishlist.