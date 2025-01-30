Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be targeting a high-earning forward, who could come as an alternative to Bayern Munich gem Mathys Tel, after the Frenchman very recently emerged as a primary target for the north Londoners.

Mathys Tel deal agreed but Spurs waiting on player's approval

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou is in dire need of a new outfield signing before deadline day on February 3rd, with the Lilywhites among Tel's main suitors after the 19-year-old made his decision to leave Bayern this window (Fabrizio Romano).

Vincent Kompany's side, as per reliable French transfer journalist Fabrice Hawkins, are asking for up to £50 million to let Tel depart the Allianz Arena on a permanent deal. Spurs have reportedly now agreed a deal at that price, but must still convince the player to give the green light, which they have not yet done.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (away) February 2nd Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th

That being said, they also face very stiff competition for the France Under-21 international's signature, with Man United, Arsenal, Aston Villa and "several" Premier League sides looking at a winter deal for Tel.

In the event Spurs miss out on Tel's signature, as they did with former top January target Randal Kolo Muani, then they'll need to have alternative options already identified this late in the window. According to ESPN, one of them could be Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

Tottenham monitoring Nico Williams ahead of potential move

As per the broadcast giant, Tottenham are monitoring Williams in late January ahead of a potential move, following a 2023/2024 campaign where he both starred at Euro 2024 and bagged 19 assists in all competitions for his club.

While the Spain international is an out-and-out winger, unlike Tel who can play anywhere across the front three, he could be a statement capture for the north Londoners if they look to trigger his £49 million release clause before deadline day.

The only sticking point could be his wages, as the 22-year-old earns around £200,000-per-week at Bilbao, and a salary in excess of that figure at N17 would make him Tottenham's highest earner - even above the likes of Son Heung-min.

That being said, there is potential for Williams to be Postecoglou's own version of Bukayo Saka going by his output from last campaign, and he's exactly the kind of pacey, direct, tricky winger that the under-fire Australian is crying out for.

“Williams, for me, is exceptional. He reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo when Cristiano was young," said England legend Wayne Rooney. "He’s a big lad, he’ll take the ball and sometimes tries too much but usually makes the right decisions."