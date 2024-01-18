Tottenham are thought to have their eyes on a £34 million Brazilian "as well as" midfielder Conor Gallagher, coming after Spurs recently confirmed the signings of both Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner.

Postecoglou granted January transfer wish

Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou publicly requested that his side make quick winter window additions, and that wish was subsequently granted by chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs moved to complete deals for both centre-back Dragusin, who joined for £25 million from Genoa, and attacking ace Werner on a six-month loan from RB Leipzig.

The club have also managed to shift many players out the door and make more squad space, albeit with a few of them suddenly returning from their previous loan spells. Sergio Reguilon, Ashley Phillips, Eric Dier and Djed Spence have all left Spurs on temporary deals, though in Dier's case it's more of a formality that he's left permanently.

Postecoglou will be thrilled with his side's business, as he expressed a real desire for Tottenham to seal early January deals even before the window opened.

"If you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from," said Postecoglou on Spurs making early January signings.

"So there's a whole lot of moving parts. So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us - because other clubs know we want to do something early."

Tottenham's confirmed January deals Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Djed Spence Departure (loan) Ashley Phillips Departure (loan) Sergio Reguilon Departure (loan) Eric Dier Departure (loan)

Now, it is believed Postecoglou wants to sign a new midfield number eight for Spurs, leading to a concrete reported interest in tempting Gallagher to swap Chelsea for north London.

The 23-year-old has been a star player for Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge this season, and while Chelsea need to sell this month, it is unclear whether they'd be willing to part company with Gallagher. Meanwhile, there are other rumoured transfer targets on top of the Englishman, as Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas explained this week.

Tottenham eyeing Atalanta star Ederson

Thomas, writing in a Sky blog, claims Tottenham are tracking Atalanta star Ederson "as well as" Gallagher this month. The Brazilian midfielder, who boasts five goals and an assist in 20 Serie A appearances this season, is reported to be valued at around £34 million by Atalanta.

The 24-year-old, hailed as "versatile" by South American football expert Tim Vickery, was a fixture of Atalanta's team last season as well, having made 35 league appearances under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Ederson could be a cheaper midfield alternative to Gallagher, with reports suggesting the latter could cost up to £50 million to sign in January - despite the fact he's out of contract in 2025.