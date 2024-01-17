Tottenham Hotspur are now willing to green-light an exit for another defender after they reached an agreement to loan out Sergio Reguilon to Brentford.

Reguilon leaving Spurs after deal reached

The Spaniard spent a few months on loan at Man United before Erik ten Hag's side pulled the plug and sent him back to north London, but it appears he's on the move yet again.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday evening that Spurs and Brentford reached a full agreement for Reguilon to join the Bees on a six-month temporary deal with no buy option. The former Sevilla starlet will make his move today and medical tests are scheduled to take place, coming after Tottenham gave their final green light to the transfer.

Reguilon will shore up Brentford's full-back options to no end, with Frank currently missing star defenders Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry through injury. The 27-year-old doesn't appear to have a future at Spurs as things stand, as Italy international Destiny Udogie thrives in the Tottenham left-back area under Ange Postecoglou.

As we go over the halfway point of this January transfer window, there have been reports that Spurs could make a third January signing after Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Eric Dier to Bayern Munich Loan Radu Dragusin to Tottenham Permanent Timo Werner to Tottenham Loan Djed Spence to Genoa Loan Ashley Phillips to Plymouth Argyle Loan

Postecoglou is believed to be keen on a new midfielder, including Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, but the club may have to make squad space and free up funds by selling first. As a result, more players could depart after Reguilon, and one of the candidates to leave is defender Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham ready to green-light Sessegnon exit

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Spurs "will sanction" a loan exit for Sessegnon in January - if they receive an offer.

After signing from Fulham in 2019, the Englishman has suffered from a plague of injury problems - unable to showcase his best form on a consistent enough basis.

Resultingly, the Lilywhites could look to trim him off Postecoglou's squad for the remainder of 2023/2024, even if Sessegnon can turn it on when available and at his very best. Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan has called him an "outstanding player", but flashes of the 23-year-old's excellence have been few and far between.

Perhaps some time away can help Sessegnon rediscover his best form and get much-needed game time, provided he stays injury-free.