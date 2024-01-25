Tottenham are set to miss out on signing a heavily-linked wonderkid for manager Ange Postecoglou, with another club swooping in and agreeing a January deal.

Spurs continuing busy transfer window

Following the signings of attacking midfield ace Timo Werner, who joined on loan from RB Leizpig with an option to buy, Spurs also sealed a permanent move for defender Radu Dragusin to the tune of £25 million.

The two additions, made earlier this month, bolster Postecoglou's options significantly as the Australian attempts to guide his club to Champions League qualification and a top four finish. Tottenham had previously been suffering from a serious lack of depth behind their traditional starting eleven, and especially at centre-back, where both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were absent for long periods before this month.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Club - arrival/exit Timo Werner RB Leipzig, loan (arrival) Radu Dragusin Genoa, permanent (arrival) Djed Spence Genoa, loan (exit) Ashley Phillips Plymouth, loan (exit) Japhet Tanganga Millwall, loan (exit) Sergio Reguilon Brentford, loan (exit) Ivan Perisic Hajduk Split, loan (exit) Eric Dier Bayern Munich, loan (exit)

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange, Chief Football Officer Scott Munn and the wider recruitment team have moved quickly to secure much-needed January additions, which is in stark contrast to previous years under different managers.

Widespread reports indicate that Tottenham are also in talks to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge on a buy-to-loan-back deal, a similar move which brought the likes of Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr to north London in recent seasons.

Despite already being busy, with the club also sealing a plethora of loan moves away for members of their squad, Spurs appear by no means finished as we approach deadline day.

Postecoglou is thought to be keen on signing a new midfielder, though a lot could depend on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and whether Levy can negotiate a permanent exit for the Dane this month. Links continue to surround Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, as there are rumours Postecoglou is a huge fan of the 23-year-old, but one midfielder Spurs look certain not to sign is Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren.

Tottenham "set to miss out" on Vermeeren

The Belgian has earned admirers at Spurs in recent months, with some reports previously suggesting that Tottenham had set their sights on signing Vermeeren.

The 18-year-old, who has amassed a growing reputation due to his excellent performances at Antwerp this season, now appears to be on the move elsewhere. Indeed, as per widespread claims and journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham are set to miss out on Vermeeren to Atletico Madrid as the La Liga side agree a deal for the midfielder.

The teenager has started 21 league games for Antwerp as a mainstay of their midfield this season, but waved goodbye to his club last night as he nears a move to Spain.