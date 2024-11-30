Tottenham Hotspur are "set to lose" a key player, with chairman Daniel Levy and the club's recruitment team concretely eyeing a "very ambitious" replacement, according to a report this week.

Spurs earmark potential January transfer targets for Postecoglou

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou commented on the club's transfer plans for January in a recent press conference, refusing to rule out the possibility of his side making new signings once the window reopens for business.

The north Londoners have suffered from a plethora of injury blows and absentees in the last few weeks, with star defender Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Mikey Moore, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison all sidelined recently.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22

No 1 Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also out for the foreseeable future after an operation on his fractured right ankle, meaning Postecoglou is set to rely on Fraser Forster between the sticks. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Bentancur won't be eligible for their next six domestic matches after his ban.

Postecoglou's squad has been stretched to the bare bones as they attempt to compete on all four fronts, and the Australian suggested that January transfers are a possibility after numerous meetings with technical director Johan Lange.

"We're always planning, planning for every scenario. A lot of it will depend on where we are as a squad at that time," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's plans for January.

"Between now and then, it is only really [Cristian] Romero and [Micky] van de Ven who will be back in that time frame, but Richy [Richarlison] will hopefully be back in the new year, and we will just assess where we are squad-wise but certainly, with Johan [Lange] I've already had a number of meetings for a strategy in January.

"I think last year we did a little bit of business which ended up helping us, but nothing concrete now because January is always tricky, and it depends on where we are squad-wise."

Depending on what happens between now and then, it has been reported that Tottenham are exploring a January move for Tariq Lamptey of Brighton, with a new right-back seemingly on the agenda.

Tottenham "set to lose" Pedro Porro as Levy eyes Geertruida

Real Madrid are being repeatedly linked with a move for £80 million Tottenham star Pedro Porro, and this could prompt Levy and Lange to look at alternatives to the Spaniard moving forward.

Now, CaughtOffside has a further update on this, as the outlet reports that Spurs are "set to lose" Porro as Real circle, with the Lilywhites taking a "concrete" interest in signing versatile RB Leipzig star Lutsharel Geetruida as a result.

Despite just joining Leipzig in the summer, the Netherlands international could leave for as little as £37 million given his desire to play in the Premier League, with his club prepared to do business at the right price.

Journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport earlier this year that Geetruida is a "very ambitious" player, and there would surely be no bigger indicator of that than joining Tottenham's quest to win a first piece of major silverware since 2008.