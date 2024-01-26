Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has now decided to axe a "very exciting" Spurs player who's also been told to find a new club before February 1.

Spurs shifting players on in January

The Lilywhites have managed to shift a few high-earning big names off their books this month, in what is a boost for chairman Daniel Levy as he saves potentially millions on player salaries.

Ivan Perisic, who joined Hajduk Split on a season-long loan and will join them permanently for free when his Spurs contract expires, has agreed to be paid just 85p a week - in what is an incredible gesture to his boyhood club.

Dier, who was on a reported £85,000-per-week salary at Tottenham, joined Bayern Munich on loan and will again sign for them permanently when his contract expires in the summer - giving Thomas Tuchel's side the chance to seal his signature for free later this year.

Alongside Dier and Perisic, the likes of Djed Spence, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Ashley Phillips have also moved elsewhere on temporary deals - trimming Postecoglou's squad and balancing the books.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner RB Leipzig (loan, arrival) Radu Dragusin Genoa (permanent, arrival) Djed Spence Genoa (loan, exit) Ashley Phillips Plymouth (loan, exit) Japhet Tanganga Millwall (loan, exit) Sergio Reguilon Brentford (loan, exit) Ivan Perisic Hajduk Split (loan, exit) Eric Dier Bayern Munich (loan, exit)

While a good few squad members have departed Tottenham, reports suggest more could follow them. Emerson Royal has been subject to bids from Al Nassr, while uncertainty still surrounds the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Many media sources in recent months have claimed that Hojbjerg could be replaced by Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as Postecoglou eyes a new midfield running man.

However, as time runs out to make that a reality, perhaps a more likely exit could be that of Spurs starlet Bryan Gil.

The 22-year-old is expected to leave north London before deadline day, amid interest from clubs in both Spain and Italy.

Gil told to find new club after Postecoglou decision

HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey have an update on his future this week, and they claim Spurs have told Gil to find a new club.

Postecoglou has apparently decided that the Spaniard doesn't feature in his long-term plans, and there are many suitors late in the window.

Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Valencia and Lazio are the interested clubs abroad, while Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham could be options closer to home.

Called "very exciting" by editor David Cartlidge, supporters will perhaps be disappointed if Gil leaves permanently, as he arrived with a lot of promise.

Former Spurs boss Antonio Conte, despite hardly playing the former Sevilla starlet, even claimed he was born to play football.