Tottenham Hotspur, as the action continues on the pitch, with Ange Postecoglou's side still vying for a place in the Premier League's top four come May, have reportedly continued their pursuit of summer targets.

According to reports, the Lilywhites are now in pole position to land a player who's been compared to Mohamed Salah.

Tottenham transfer news

After signing Timo Werner on loan and sealing permanent deals for Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall, who will join up with the squad in the summer, Daniel Levy is seemingly still on the hunt for reinforcements. Ahead of the summer window, Spurs have already been linked with Ivan Toney once again, alongside the likes of Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez and Barcelona winger Raphinha, as the North London club look to hand Postecoglou all the tools to succeed.

As things stand, Postecoglou has Spurs in fourth, one point above Aston Villa, who have a game in hand. The Lilywhites haven't exactly done things easy under the Australian, either, as highlighted in their latest victory - a last-gasp win over Brighton & Hove Albion courtesy of Brennan Johnson's goal.

An attack already firing home dramatic winners could yet get another addition in the summer too. According to Calciomercato via Sport Witness, Spurs are now in pole position to sign Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa this summer, having previously sent scouts to watch the winger, who can also play as a second striker.

Spurs, of course, already have a close and recent relationship with Genoa, with Dragusin arriving in London and Djed Spence going in the opposite direction during the January transfer window. Now, as the Italian club seek a reported €30m (£25m) for their attacker this summer, that relationship could be used once again.

"Devastating" Gudmundsson is "like Salah"

It's fair to say that Gudmundsson has earned high praise in Italy, with former AS Roma man Kevin Strootman telling Il Secolo XIX newspaper via Football Italia:

“If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long. He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”

Spurs will hope that the Salah comparisons ring true and Gudmundsson becomes a star of similar calibre if they decide to pursue a deal this summer. Gudmundsson's stats show plenty of promise already, having scored 11 goals and assisted a further three in all competitions this season. At 26 years of age, now could be the perfect time to step into the Premier League and into a side who are already more than capable of flying forward in clinical fashion.