Tottenham are believed to be readying a "firm move" to sign an "underrated" star this summer, a player who technical director Johan Lange interestingly tried to sign during his days at Aston Villa.

Lange enjoys terrific debut transfer window

All eyes were on the Dane as he geared up for his first transfer window at Spurs last month, especially considering he stepped into the shoes of former transfer chief Fabio Paratici.

Lange was credited with some astute signings at Villa Park, and his January transfer window at Spurs only further heightened his reputation. Indeed, the official helped to broker a last-minute hijack for teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall, with the north Londoners beating Barcelona to Lange's countryman.

Before Bergvall's signing, Lange also helped to seal deals for defender Radu Dragusin, who joined in a £25 million move from Genoa, and attacking midfielder Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival Radu Dragusin Arrival Lucas Bergvall Arrival Djed Spence Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan)

The Lilywhites shifted deadwood aplenty and saved a lot of money by cutting player salaries as well in what is considered a pretty 10/10 transfer window where Lange is concerned.

It will be interesting to see what Spurs' employees have planned for the summer window, and some reports suggest Barcelona star Raphinha is among the potential Lange targets for later this year.

Tottenham "ready to make a firm move" for Conor Gallagher

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is a name who supporters will be more than familiar with, as he was heavily linked throughout January and last summer.

The 23-year-old has played a starring role under Mauricio Pochettino this season, and it is believed Chelsea are eager to tie him down with a new contract as a result. However, little progress is being made yet, which gifts Spurs the chance to sign him if both player and club can't agree fresh terms.

That is according to The Telegraph and journalist Matt Law, who claims Tottenham are "ready to make a firm move" for Gallagher this summer if his future remains unresolved.

Lange actually tried to snap up Gallagher "some years ago" when employed at Villa, so it appears the Scandinavian has another chance at getting his man through the door, but this time at N17 if all goes to plan.

Called "very underrated" by members of the media, Chelsea's midfield ace would also count as homegrown.