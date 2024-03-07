Tottenham are among the sides "pushing hardest" to sign an "exceptional" forward, after the player himself publicly refused to rule out a north London move.

Spurs eyeing new forward signing for Postecoglou

A few reliable media sources in the last few weeks have reported that Spurs are chasing a winger as one of their major additions this summer.

Indeed, high-profile names like Premier League stars Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto have been mentioned as Spurs targets, while other reports have refused to rule out the possibility of Club Brugge starlet Antonio Nusa joining Tottenham.

The interest in Nusa falls in line with both Ange Postecoglou's desire for a new wide forward and his wish for the club to attract Europe's most promising rising stars.

Postecoglou wants Tottenham to become a dream landing spot for youngsters, and that is so far coming true. Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall chose to join the club over European heavyweights Barcelona in January, with the Lilywhites completing a heroic hijack attempt on deadline day.

Another player who would both strengthen Postecoglou's wide area, whilst adding more potential to their squad, is FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji.

Tottenham's next league fixtures Date Aston Villa (away) March 10th Fulham (away) March 16th Luton Town (home) March 30th West Ham (away) April 2nd

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to north London on more than one occasion and made a name for himself during Copenhagen's 4-3 win over Man United in the Champions League group stages earlier this campaign.

Bardghji, when asked about the prospect of following Bergvall to Spurs, also dropped a teasing suggestion.

"It's fun to think about. You never know, it could happen. Hard to say now," said the winger to Sport Bladet.

Tottenham "pushing" to sign Bardghji

Funnily enough, after this statement, HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey now claim Tottenham have taken their interest in the teenager up a gear. It is believed Spurs are among the sides "pushing hardest" to sign Bardghji, alongside Man United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Copenhagen are said to value the winger at around £20 million, with the race for his signature heating up ahead of this summer window. Talks are apparently ongoing with a number of clubs via intermediaries, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham hold enough appeal for them to pip the competition.

"He has an understanding of the game, as well as good balance and coordination," said his coach at under-17 level for Sweden, Roger Franzen (via The Mail).

"He has exceptional technique with the ball at his feet. It's incredibly difficult to take the ball off him. He is good one-on-one and has a good shot. He can shoot with both feet, even if he is basically left-footed, he can finish with the right as well."

His £20m price tag is a sure-fire indicator of the player's potential, but perhaps the growing interest could spark a summer auction.