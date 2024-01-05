A versatile young attacker is seen as one of the most "concrete" potential Tottenham signings this month as chairman Daniel Levy and co ready an offer.

Spurs want three new January signings

According to recent reports, Spurs are chasing up to three major new additions in January - a centre-back, midfielder and winger to bolster Ange Postecoglou's options.

The north Londoners have suffered from a major lack of depth at the heart of Postecoglou's defence in particular, with both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero being absent for large periods since early November.

Tottenham's first choice centre-back pairing have often been replaced by makeshift duo Emerson Royal and Ben Davies. Spurs' record is pretty dire when they're both selected to marshal the back line, prompting Levy and technical director Johan Lange to make January moves as the window opens.

Indeed, Spurs are attempting to sign Genoa star Radu Dragusin, and it's widely reported that talks are advancing after they agreed personal terms with the defender (Fabrizio Romano).

Elsewhere, Postecoglou is reportedly keen on a new midfield engine and wide man as well, and one player who's been heavily linked is Ajax sensation Stanis Idumbo. The attacking midfielder is a target for Spurs, and rumour has it Idumbo would actually come straight into Postecoglou's first team (Kevin Sauvage).

Tottenham "putting together" proposal for Idumbo

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs has shared an update on the matter this week. Speaking to Last Word on Spurs, he says Tottenham are "putting together a proposal" to sign Idumbo and he is a very concrete potential signing for Postecoglou - but they face stiff competition from Sevilla.

“I think Muzambo is the most concrete because Spurs are putting together a proposal but there is competition from Sevilla, and the feeling talking to sources is that Sevilla may be a bit more aggressive and that they may be ahead in that race at the moment,” Jacobs said.

“There might be a sale in January, or it might be a pre-agreement because I think he becomes a free agent in June anyway. I think that Muzambo is actually going to turn into a formal proposal, whereas I think Itakura is just being looked at.”

The Belgian is seen as a player of huge promise, with Malmo video scout Elijah Michiels already raving over his versatility, ball control and creativity.