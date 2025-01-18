Tottenham Hotspur are evaluating the possibility of a late January bid to sign a Juventus transfer target, amid reports he could cost under £30 million to bring in this month.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou shared an update on the state of play in regard to the club's winter window transfer activity.

Tottenham fell short in their pursuit of PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Juventus on a season-long loan deal, with time slowly running out for technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy to get extra bodies through the door.

The Lilywhites have suffered serious squad shortages throughout 2024/2025, thanks to repeated injuries and suspensions, and Postecoglou says the north Londoners are working hard on signing quality new players before deadline day.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22

"Club is working hard as it can and that's all you can ask for," said Postecoglou on potential January incomings.

"January's not an easy month but I do know a lot of work is being done behind the scenes to try to get some reinforcements in."

The 59-year-old also confirmed Spurs' previous interest in Kolo Muani, before he opted to join Juve, and Postecoglou also said that he's not entirely fussed about losing that race for the forward's signature.

"For me? No," said Postecoglou when asked if missing out on Kolo Muani was a blow.

"We were in... Well, it depends what you mean by in. We've been interested and were looking at a number of players. But did we get to the point where we thought he was coming to us? No.

"It is tricky as all clubs are finding. And I guess traditionally it ramps up in that final week so we're approaching there for all clubs. It's even trickier in January because one you try to acquire a player, the club wants to replace that player. So there's all sorts of logistics involved."

Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies will be returning from injury sooner rather than later, but Tottenham have still been linked with a new centre-back for this window alongside an attacker.

Tottenham weighing up January bid for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori remains a target for Postecoglou's side after he was linked at the very start of January.

It is believed that Spurs are considering a January bid for Tomori, but face competition from Juve yet again - who've tabled an offer to sign the former Chelsea player on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy set at around £21 million.

The Old Lady may fall short, though, as other reports suggest Tomori commands a price tag of around £25 million.

Tottenham are said to be "big fans" of the 27-year-old homegrown centre-back, and they were actually linked with an audacious swap deal for him involving Emerson Royal during Antonio Conte's days in charge (Calciomercato Web).