Tottenham have held talks over signing another Paris Saint-Germain player alongside Randal Kolo Muani, with Ange Postecoglou's side potentially eyeing a double-raid on the Ligue 1 champions before deadline day on February 3.

Tottenham in negotiations with PSG over January deal for Kolo Muani

Various reports in the last few days have claimed that Spurs are actively attempting to seal a loan deal for Kolo Muani as their second January signing after young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

GiveMeSport reported on Thursday night that chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and the Lilywhites recruitment team are optimistic over striking a full agreement with the French heavyweights in a matter of days, with Tottenham hopeful of finalising a temporary deal for Kolo Muani by Sunday.

Postecoglou's side are seriously advancing in their pursuit of the France international as they seek to beat Juventus and Man United to his signature, holding talks with both PSG and Kolo Muani's representatives this week (GMS).

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

There are still issues to resolve, as PSG prefer that the potential deal includes an obligation-to-buy the 26-year-old outright at the end of the Premier League season, while Spurs would apparently prefer an option (GMS).

On the player's side, talks over personal terms are believed to be moving forward in a positive way, and Kolo Muani has been assured that he's guaranteed consistent game time in a well-defined role under Postecoglou (GMS).

The former Eintracht Frankfurt star bagged an incredible 23 goals and 17 assists in all competitions during his best club season to date in 2022/2023, highlighting exactly why Spurs are so keen to take advantage of his situation at the Parc des Princes.

That being said, Paris is beginning to become a serious hunting ground for Levy and Lange, as it is now believed that they've held negotiations with PSG over signing £264,000-per-week defender Milan Skriniar as well.

Tottenham hold talks over January deal for Milan Skriniar from PSG

The Slovakia international joined Luis Enrique's side on a free transfer from Inter Milan in 2023, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, but his time at the club could be coming to an abrupt end.

Journalist Duncan Castles, speaking on The Transfers Podcast (via TBR), claims that Tottenham have held talks over signing Skriniar in January, and PSG will let the centre-back leave, as he's been deemed surplus by Enrique.

“They’re also been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about taking Milan Skriniar, who’s another notable player available in this window,” Castles said.

“PSG will let him go. They’ve allowed him to talk to other clubs. Again, not a favourite of Enrique’s. They have interest in him from Serie A clubs, and they are basically going to wait and see who gives them the best offer by the end of the window.

"So that is an option for Tottenham to get someone into their defence, who’s actually a centre back in the centre of their defence.”

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to N17 for years, and Skriniar was even Jose Mourinho's top centre-back target for Spurs as far back as 2020 (The Guardian).