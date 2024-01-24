Tottenham are "ready to compete" with AC Milan for the signing of a 6 foot 4 star who has attracted real praise from ex-fan favourite Rafael van der Vaart.

Spurs enjoying busy first January window under Ange

So far, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and the club's recruitment team have seriously backed manager Ange Postecoglou this month in a real show of faith.

Tottenham first added another attacking option to Postecoglou's ranks by moving to sign ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner on a loan deal from RB Leipzig, and soon followed that transfer with a £25 million deal for defender Radu Dragusin.

As widely reported, Spurs are also locked in talks to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa on a buy-to-loan-back deal as well, with the club looking to replicate past deals for Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr.

This January window hasn't only been ideal from Postecoglou's perspective, but it also represents Tottenham's busiest in recent memory.

Traditionally, if the north Londoners are active in January, it's towards the latter stage of the window and in a more drawn-out fashion - so the arrival of their new manager has really helped to break the mould in that respect.

As well as sealing new arrivals, Spurs have managed to rid themselves of unwanted players and balance the books in terms of salaries. Djed Spence, Ashley Phillips, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic are all out on loan spells, though the latter two will leave Spurs permanently in the summer when their contracts expire.

More could depart and come in before February 1, with the Lilywhites transfer chiefs also already planning moves for later in the year. They've been sporadically linked to signing a new striker who could eventually replace club legend Harry Kane, after the Englishman departed in a multi-million pound move to Bayern last summer.

Tottenham "ready to compete" with Milan for Zirkzee

According to a report by TUTTOmercatoWEB and journalist Raimondo De Magistris, Spurs could be planning a 2024 move for Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee.

It is believed Tottenham are "ready to compete" with AC Milan for the signing of Zirkzee this year, alongside other Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Spurs are one of the many sides looking at signing the 6 foot 4 striker, who has scored seven goals in 18 Serie A appearances this season.

Joshua Zirkzee's best league games for Bologna - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Salernitana 1-2 Bologna 8.56 Bologna 1-0 Lazio 7.91 Juventus 1-1 Bologna 7.74 Bologna 2-0 Torino 7.55 Bologna 2-0 Roma 7.42

He's also been lavished with praise by former midfielder Rafael van der Vaart, who called him "very graceful" and "not normal".