It's been a fairly tepid start to the season for Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, who must also brace himself for the possibility of superstar Spurs players considering a 2025 exit if things don't improve.

Spurs escape Coventry with dramatic late 2-1 win

Postecoglou was very close to what would have been a damning result on Wednesday evening, and just days after the Lilywhites succumbed to a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal in the North London derby.

Championship side Coventry City seriously threatened to end the prospect of an EFL Cup run right at the very start of the competition, with Brandon Thomas-Asante firing the home side in front just past the hour mark.

It was an uninspiring display from Postecoglou's side, who were rescued by two last-gasp strikes from substitutes Djed Spence and winger Brennan Johnson. Spence nearly joined Genoa in the summer, but the previously out-of-favour right back helped to spare Postecoglou's blushes alongside Johnson, who was also subject to online abuse in the build-up to this encounter.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions - 2023/2024 Player Goals scored Son Heung min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5 James Maddison 4

Despite their underwhelming start to the 2024/2025 campaign, Postecoglou has told his Spurs squad to keep calm and maintain their performance level in a behind-the-scenes message.

Following the clash at Coventry, Postecoglou actually defended his Tottenham players in a post-match press conference, insisting that the team showed spirit and character against a tough Sky Blues side.

"Yeah, I don't know, flat performance is a bit harsh. I thought I was a typical cup game," said Postecoglou after Spurs' 2-1 win at Coventry.

"I thought Coventry were really good. They put some real energy into the game, and we couldn't really get a grip on it. So we had to hang in there. We had to work really, really hard just to stay in the game and obviously going a goal behind makes it even more challenging. But like you said at the end there we showed some real spirit and character, which is probably what's been missing in the first four games.

Postecoglou has also been adamant that he always wins silverware in his second season, and supporters will be hoping that is indeed the case, otherwise, some of their most crucial players could be tempted by opportunities elsewhere.

Star defender Cristian Romero may be one of them, as the Argentine World Cup winner continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Cristian Romero refuses to rule out Real Madrid move

As per Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Romero is refusing to rule out a move to Real Madrid behind the scenes, as he is "desperate" to compete at the highest level possible and win trophies.

The Galacticos are targeting a blockbuster centre-back signing, and while Spurs are keen to tie Romero down with a new contract, it is believed a future move to the Bernabeu is still a real possibility, with the player opening the door to a potential exit.

The 26-year-old, who's impressed since joining Tottenham for around £42 million from Atalanta in the summer of 2021, won't be leaving on the cheap. Club insider Paul O'Keefe, speaking to The Last Word On Spurs earlier this year, said that Levy is ready to demand £150 million for Romero.

It is unclear whether Real president Florentino Perez would be willing to reach that figure, but the north Londoners are ready to dig their heels in.