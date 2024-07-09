European heavyweights Real Madrid are said to be targeting another "special" Tottenham prodigy after their reported interest in star defender Cristian Romero.

Real Madrid show interest in signing Romero from Spurs

Last month, Real started to become heavily linked with a move to sign Romero, as they seek to bolster Carlo Ancelotti's central defensive options ahead of defending their Champions League and La Liga titles.

Reputable media sources like American broadcaster ESPN, via The Daily Mail, claimed Real made an enquiry to Tottenham over Romero - coming after another impressive season in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old was a mainstay under Ange Postecoglou when fit and available, starting 33 league games and forming the backbone of Spurs' team through his partnership with Micky van de Ven.

Romero stood out as one of Tottenham's best-performing players by average match rating, according to statistical football website WhoScored, and sits in good company alongside the likes of Son Heung-min and Pedro Porro.

Tottenham's best-performing players last season Average match rating per 90 (WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 James Maddison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

Interestingly, this isn't the first time his name has been mentioned in tandem with the Spainish football giants, as Real were reportedly eyeing a move for Romero in 2023 as well.

When a prestigious club like Real Madrid comes knocking for a star player, there is usually cause for concern, but Tottenham have responded with gusto - making clear that Romero is not for sale this summer (Pete O'Rourke).

“If we’re talking about Real Madrid, I’m sure he’ll want to speak to them,” said pundit Alan Hutton on Romero's links to the Bernabeu (Football Insider).

“But for Daniel Levy to sell somebody who’s a main player in the team, it would have to be for huge money to allow him to go. They still need more options to come in.

“They can’t allow Romero to leave and not have a top-level centre-back ready to come in for the start of the season. I wouldn’t want to see him leave. I think him and Van de Ven are a very solid partnership and Van de Ven makes him better as well.”

Reports surrounding Romero and a potential move to Real have died down in recent weeks, but that hasn't stopped Ancelotti's side from setting their sights on another Spurs gem.

Real Madrid eyeing Tottenham starlet Mikey Moore

According to HITC, Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham starlet Mikey Moore, alongside the likes of Paris-Saint Germain.

The wonderkid is fast gaining a reputation as one of England's brightest young forwards, racking up 16 goals and registering nine assists in 14 appearances at academy level last season.

Moore was given the nod by Postecoglou on two occasions at senior level last season, making his debut at home to Man City. Amidst this interest from Real and PSG, HITC state that Spurs are confident they can keep hold of the 16-year-old, despite contact from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

“He is a special talent,” said an unnamed former Spurs youth-team coach to The Athletic. “He has great technique. It’s hard (to compare him). He’s like a throwback player. In terms of his skill and ability, he is a bit like (former Tottenham and Morocco forward) Adel Taarabt.”