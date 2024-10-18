La Liga heavyweights and European champions Real Madrid are eyeing yet another Tottenham Hotspur star to reinforce their ranks, following their links to both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Real Madrid eye van de Ven and Romero in search for centre-back

The Galacticos will soon have to shake up their central defensive options, and it is believed their president Florentino Perez is planning to do just that.

Carlo Ancelotti currently has four senior centre-backs at his disposal - Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo - but Alaba's injury problems over the course of the last 12 months, coupled with the fact Rudiger isn't getting any younger, highlights their need for fresh options.

Real are looking to the Premier League for potential new additions, identifying transfer targets from some of the division's elite clubs. It is believed Arsenal star William Saliba is on Ancelotti's radar ahead of next summer, and Real could also look to raid fellow north Londoners Tottenham.

Indeed, links have surrounded Real's potential move for Romero, who has been a mainstay and pivotal defender for Ange Postecoglou since the Australian took over from Antonio Conte last summer.

Spurs reportedly want to tie down Romero with a £200,000-per-week contract, to ward suitors off the Argentine, and this pay packet would make him their highest-earner above star winger Son Heung-min.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Real are also considering talks to sign van de Ven from Tottenham. The Dutchman, who started 27 Premier League matches over his debut campaign for the Lilywhites last season, is an absolutely crucial player for Postecoglou - as his pace and acceleration in recovery runs is a big help for Tottenham to deploy their defensive high line.

Romero and van de Ven's partnership has been praised by the media since they began to form up, with pundit Rio Ferdinand calling them the "best pairing" at one point last season based off their form at the time.

“Romero and Micky van de Ven are arguably the best pairing at the moment in central defence in the Premier League on form. They’ve been immense," said pundit Ferdinand on his YouTube channel last season.

“This Micky van de Ven, bro, he is the real deal. He’s the real deal. I saw his debut the other day for Holland. I’ve seen him right up close twice this season. And he looks supremely comfortable for a young centre-back that’s come into a new league. So watch this space for this kid.”

Real Madrid eyeing yet another Tottenham star in Pedro Porro

According to GiveMeSport, the Whites are believed to have their eyes on yet another Tottenham star after van de Ven and Romero - in the form of stellar right-back Pedro Porro.

The Spaniard, following a difficult start under Conte, is now an undroppable for Postecoglou. Porro is looking like an absolute bargain for just £39 million, and he ranks among Spurs' top five performers in the top flight so far according to WhoScored, as he did last season as well.

The ex-Man City starlet is without question one of their most important assets right now, but that hasn't stopped Ancelotti's side from taking a firm interest. GMS write that Real Madrid are taking a serious interest in signing Porro, but chairman Daniel Levy won't let him go on the cheap.

It is believed Levy will demand upwards of £60 million to let go of Porro, and it is clear to see why when taking into account the plaudits he has received.

“It’s brilliant and well deserved – he’s been outstanding all year," said Postecoglou on Porro.

“He’s worked awfully hard on his game on both the offensive and defensive side. We’ve obviously put some different demands on that position, but he’s adapted so well and credit to him, he’s worked really hard.

“He never let it get him down at any stage, the fact that he wasn’t part of the national team, I think it’s well-deserved, and hopefully he gets an opportunity to show what he can do.”